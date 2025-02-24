Latest On HOOK's AEW Contract Negotiations
He is HOOK, and AEW is expected to remain a big part of his future.
The former three-time FTW Champion has been making his presence known in AEW since his debut in 2022, his first foray into pro wrestling.
HOOK, real name Tyler Senerchia, is the son of ECW and WWE legend Taz, one of AEW's current color commentators. Now, it appears he is set to stay with the company for the foreseeable future.
PWInsider's Mike Johnson reported HOOK has signed with famed wrestling agent Barry Bloom, and has been working alongside him for several months now. Johnson notes Bloom is expected to represent HOOK in future contract negotiations.
Bloom currently represents several top acts in AEW, including several members of The Elite. He also recently teamed up with Josh Alexander, who is expected to sign with AEW if he hasn't already. As a result, Johnson notes HOOK is also expected to stay in AEW, and the company will make sure he remains under contract.
HOOK burst onto the scene in 2022 as a member of Team Taz, and even adapted his father's finisher, renaming it "REDRUM." He retired his father's FTW Championship in 2024, and is now currently running in a stable alongside Samoa Joe and Katsuyori Shibata known as "The Opps."
