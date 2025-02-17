Former WWE Champion Reveals What It Would Take To Sign Another Wrestling Contract
Former WWE Champion, Jinder Mahal -- now known as Raj Dhesi, says it would take near perfect circumstances for him to sign another pro wrestling contract.
During an interview with For The Love of Wrestling, Dhesi spoke about his WWE career, being in a good place with what happened while he was with that company, and said that everything would need to be right for him to sign a contract again with any company.
As far as signing with another major promotion, everything would have to be right. Storyline, business would have to make sense. Everything would have to make sense. I'm in a great spot. I had a great career in WWE and I'm happy with everything I have accomplished. If that is everything that I ever do, I am more than satisfied and happy with it. I'm into business outside of WWE. I just filmed a movie last week. I'm just excited to have freedom and I do whatever makes me happy.- Raj Dhesi (h/t Fightful)
As Mahal, Dhesi won the WWE Championship at the Backlash PPV in 2017. He defeated Randy Orton and held the championship for 170 days, eventually losing it to AJ Styles. Prior to that run, Mahal was a mid-card wrestler and part of the 3 Man Band faction.
In the same interview, Mahal said that he has not been approached about signing a contract with AEW.
AEW, not at an official level. Nobody has on a really official level. Myself, at this time, I'm just enjoying myself. I was under contract for so many years, and the WWE schedule right now, I wish we would have had this schedule now with less emphasis on live events because we were worked pretty heavily.- Raj Dhesi (h/t Fightful)
Last year, Mahal wrestled for GCW and was also a part of the first-ever shows of the revamped and relaunched Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling promotion with Scott D'Amore.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
WWE Raw on Netflix Preview (2/17/25): Start Time, How to Watch, Match Card, Live Stream & More
AJ Styles Defends Road Dogg After Appointment To Co-Lead Writer of WWE SmackDown
Update On John Cena's WWE Raw Schedule Following Elimination Chamber