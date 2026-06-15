Major Update on Jack Perry's Contract With All Elite Wrestling

Jack Perry has been with All Elite Wrestling since day one, but he reportedly is in need of a new contract if he's going to be sticking around much longer.

The former AEW National and TNT Champion has yet to wrestle for the company this month. Perry last competed on the May 27 edition of AEW Dynamite, where he lost to Mark Davis in the opening round of the Men's Owen Hart Tournament. It was his second consecutive loss to Davis, having dropped the National Title to him weeks before at Fairway to Hell.

In an exclusive report Sunday evening, The Wrestling Observer's Bryan Alvarez says that Perry's current deal with AEW is set to expire and that he is actively negotiating a new one.

Jungle Jack Perry cleans up AEW National Champion @DUNKZILLADavis!



Watch #AEWDoN LIVE on HBO Max PPV pic.twitter.com/xbmtjL8tHB — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 25, 2026

An exact expiration date was not provided in the report, and it's not known how far along Perry and AEW are in the negotiation process. It's also unclear whether Perry has any outside interest on the free agent market.

Jack Perry originally signed with All Elite Wrestling in early 2019 and competed on The Buy In for the company's inaugural Double or Nothing pay-per-view. He wrestled in a 21-Man Casino Battle Royale, which was won by "Hangman" Adam Page.

He's wrestled primarily for AEW in the years since, save for a brief run in New Japan Pro Wrestling. Following a backstage altercation with CM Punk at All In London in August 2023, Perry was suspended indefinitely from All Elite Wrestling. It was during his time in NJPW that he adopted his Scapegoat persona and set the stage for his return at AEW Dynasty 2024.

Jack Perry's contract status was not the only report released about him on Sunday

Jack Perry | Lee South - All Elite Wrestling

Prior to his hiatus from AEW, Perry had stripped away everything that made him one of the most likeable babyfaces in the locker room. That included his "Tarzan Boy" theme song, which was dropped for Beethoven’s classic Symphony No. 5.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select has now heard that Beethoven's masterpiece was not the original choice for Perry's theme song.

"Sources familiar with the situation claimed that Alice In Chains’ 'Them Bones' was heavily considered and even planned for a theme for Jack Perry. However, that didn’t end up happening and something of a last minute decision was made to go with the Beethtoven theme for a while."

Now that he's a babyface once again, Perry has gone back to using Baltimora's "Tarzan Boy" as his entrance music.