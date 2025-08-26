Major Update On Orange Cassidy's AEW Future
AEW appears on its way to once again being "freshly-squeezed," as Orange Cassidy could be on his way back to television shortly.
Cassidy has missed most of 2025 due to what was believed to be a torn labrum. He hasn't wrestled since the March 19 edition of AEW Dynamite, when he lost an AEW International Championship Eliminator Tournament match to "Speedball" Mike Bailey, Ricochet, and Mark Davis.
However, a new update from Fightful Select indicates the 41-year-old may be back in the ring imminently.
Sean Ross Sapp reports that Cassidy is expected back on AEW TV "sooner rather than later." It is not clear just how soon, or what his creative direction will be at this time.
Freshley-Squeezed Credentials
Cassidy's presence on AEW programming has certainly been noticeable. Since the promotion's debut in 2019, he has been one of the company's most utilized TV wrestlers, quickly winning fans over with his lackadaisical nature.
He has won the AEW International Championship twice, though should he want to hold it again, he will have to go after Kazuchika Okada. Okada recently became the inaugural AEW Unified Champion when he defeated International Champion Kenny Omega at AEW All In: Texas, and now carries that title's lineage alongside that of the Continental Championship.
Cassidy wrestled more times on AEW TV than any other performer in the company in 2024. He competed 68 times across AEW Dynamite, AEW Rampage, and AEW Collision. That's 17 more matches Claudio Castagnoli, who wrestled 51 times that year.
It was a difficult year for Cassidy, which saw The Best Friends trio break up officially. He would go on to challenge Jon Moxley, Jay White, and "Hangman" Adam Page in a four-way for the AEW World Championship at Worlds End, but was unsuccessful in his efforts to capture the world title for the first time.
