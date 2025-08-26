WWE Legend Mark Henry Says Syko Stu Deserves Some Blame For Raja Jackson Incident
The story dominating the pro wrestling world the past few days continues to draw controversial perspectives from notable names. Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Mark Henry is the latest to have a different opinion on the situation.
Henry spoke to TMZ Sports Monday night to discuss how the situation between Raja Jackson and Syko Stu developed. Henry is currently signed to WWE under a Legends contract. Jackson is the son of retired MMA fighter Quinton "Rampage" Jackson.
How it all began
Syko Stu, whose real name is Stuart Smith, struck Jackson in the head with a crushed beer can. The strike didn't phase Jackson and he began to question why Smith struck him. A wrestler witnessing the act grabs Stu's wrist and exclaimed to him, "he's not a worker bro calm down." The entire interaction between the two was streamed live on Jackson's account on the Kick streaming platform.
The same wrestler is seen trying to console Jackson after the hit explaining that Stu thought Jackson was "working" a spot before a match.
"Sorry about that Uce, we always think we're working out here like it's part of the storyline."- Wrestler consoling Jackson
Stu reaches out for a handshake but Jackson denies it before Stu leaves out to his match. The wrestler consoling and apologizing profusely to Jackson for the incident then provides a possible silver lining. He proposes that he "turns it [the beer can incident] into something" and that Jackson interfere in Stu's match.
"You know what's the good thing about this? Now I can make this something. I'm going to have you run in and f--- that [guy] up. You ready for that? Talk to the president."- Wrestler to Raja Jackson
Jackson excitedly responds and agrees to the proposition of interfering in the match. Jackson then approaches Stu and they share a handshake along with an apology from Stu. Hours later is when the match begins and the incident occurs. His father "Rampage" Jackson explained his side of the story citing how his son shouldn't have been in the ring due to medical issues and he also does not condone the actions of his son.
Mark Henry's Thoughts
Henry took a strong stance on the situation and explained how he felt some of the blame needed to be distributed more appropriately.
"I don't know the full story but I do know what I saw. It looked like he [Jackson] wasn't smart to what was going on and the dude that was messing with him [Stu] bit off more than he could chew. And you got to be careful one, with who you mess with and two, and who are you as a veteran for inciting a riot with a kid?"- Mark Henry to TMZ Sports
Henry did explain that Jackson needed to show restraint, to have respect for the business, and control his emotions. After Stu was knocked out by the body slam, Jackson unleashed dozens of strong punches to Stu's skull.
MORE: RVD Issues Controversial Response To Raja Jackson Incident With Syko Stu Smith
The former WWE World Heavyweight Champion made it clear that the situation could've been avoided if Stu had approached Jackson better prior to the event.
"If indeed what I saw was what I saw, which is people before the show, during the day time, drinking and intoxicated or partially intoxicated...you bust a bottle over a guy's head and talk trash like that guy was not going to do nothing, yeah, you're at fault."- Mark Henry to TMZ Sports
Henry also heavily emphasized the importance of top-tier training and how not being educated on what is supposed to happen at a pro wrestling event can lead to situations like these.
How Is Stu And What Is Next?
The last update by Syko Stu's brother Andrew on Facebook Monday night stated he was resting from his injuries in the hospital and that a long road to recovery is up ahead for the pro wrestler. He also stated a GoFundMe has been set up by the wife of Stu to help cover recovery costs.
The Los Angeles Police Department still have an investigation open on the incident after a police report was filed. No arrests have been made.
The Latest on WWE, AEW, & More
Kelly Osbourne Issues Scathing Response To Becky Lynch After WWE Raw Promo
Former WWE World Champion Accuses John Cena Of Playing Politics
New Reports Reveal Major Injury Update For Swerve Strickland