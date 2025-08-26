Kelly Osbourne Issues Scathing Response To Becky Lynch After WWE Raw Promo
If Becky Lynch has proven one thing with her latest heel run in WWE, it's that she's not afraid to cross a line or two.
The Man garnered some major heat with the city of Birmingham, UK during Monday's episode of Raw. She railed against the crowd on several occasions during her promo exchange with Nikki Bella, but one comment in particular really triggered the WWE Universe.
After Bella had finally goaded Lynch into accepting her challenge for a Women's Intercontinental Championship Match, Becky said she'd only do it at Clash in Paris due to her disdain for their present location.
"I'm not wrestling in Birmingham. The only good thing that came out of here died a month ago. But in fairness to Ozzy Osbourne, he had the good sense to move to LA, a proper city. Because if I lived in Birmingham, I'd die too."
WWE clipped the line from the video that the company posted to X, but it can still be heard in it's entirety in the YouTube clip posted above.
Not only did Lynch's comment draw the ire of the live audience, but it also caught the attention of Ozzy's daughter. Kelly Osbourne took to social media Tuesday morning to issue a scathing response to The Man's promo and minced no words in this post to her Instagram stories:
"[Becky Lynch] you are a disrespectful dirtbag! Birmingham would not piss on you if you were on fire."
"Shame on the WWE for allowing such things to be said about my father and his home!!!"- Kelly Osbourne on Instagram.
The Black Sabbath rocker and WWE Hall of Famer passed away in July after enduring years of health complications. The official cause of the death for the 76-year-old was ruled a heart attack.
There has been no response to Kelly Osbourne's comments issued by either WWE or Becky Lynch, as of this writing.
Current WWE Clash in Paris Card:
- John Cena vs. Logan Paul
- Seth Rollins (c) vs. CM Punk vs. Jey Uso vs. LA Knight for the World Heavyweight Championship
- Becky Lynch (c) vs. Nikki Bella for the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship
- Roman Reigns vs. Bronson Reed
- Sheamus vs. Rusev in a Good Ol Fashioned Donnybrook Match
The Latest On AEW, WWE & More
WWE Raw Results [8/25/25]: Jey Uso Lays Out Punk & Knight Ahead Of Clash In Paris
Major Championship Match Called Off For WWE Clash In Paris
Former AEW Talent Reveals Free Agent Status
Uncle Howdy Gives Clue To Wyatt Sicks Adding New Members (Exclusive)