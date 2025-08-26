Former WWE World Champion Accuses John Cena Of Playing Politics
John Cena only has a few more matches left on his retirement tour in WWE this year, but those matches won't go off without a bit of controversy.
Cena has been a polarizing figure over the years in WWE and amongst WWE fans. From the beginning of his run in 2005, Cena regularly drummed up dueling chants between fans who loved his hustle, loyalty, and respect schtick and the fans who saw that catch phrase as inauthentic and disingenuous.
At the height of his popularity in WWE, Cena was pushed like Superman and constantly won matches over challenging stars. There have also been instances like Cena's match against Nexus at SummerSlam in 2010, where Cena outright refused to lose a match that sensibly would have made sense for him to lose.
Cena denies going into business for himself in most circumstances, but a former WWE World Heavyweight Champion came out of the woodwork and accused Cena of regularly playing politics backstage in WWE while he was on top.
In a new interview with Chris Van Vliet, Jake Hager -- formerly Jack Swagger in WWE -- talked about what it was like to work with Cena and just how Cena flexed his political muscle when he had the chance to. Swagger said that he was supposed to win matches against Cena, but didn't because of Cena's influence.
"Oh yeah, he absolutely refused to do it (lose to Swagger. I was told that was what happened. Because the original plan was I was gonna beat him Monday night on Raw and not do the tease. But I'm a young guy. I've been there for a cup of coffee, so what are you gonna do? But I'm not the only guy he's done that to. He did that throughout his career."- Jack Swagger (h/t WrestleTalk)
Cena will represent WWE at the Clash in Paris PLE over the weekend. He's slated to square off against social media megastar, Logan Paul, for the first time ever.
John Cena still making WWE history
John Cena only has a few more dates on the calendar, but one of them will make history for WWE. Cena is scheduled to headline the upcoming WrestlePalooza PLE on September 20 in Indianapolis.
Not only is that event itself a first of it's kind, but it will mark the premiere of WWE PLE's on the ESPN platform. WWE inked a deal to stream their live events on the new ESPN direct-to-consumer app and this Cena match will be a strong drawing card to get people to watch.
WWE Clash in Paris airs live on Peacock and Netflix internationally on Sunday.
Other announced matches for the show include Becky Lynch vs. Nikki Bella for the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship, Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk vs. Jey Uso vs. LA Knight for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, and much more.
