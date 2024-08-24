Mercedes Moné Explains 'Night and Day' Experience Between AEW & WWE
Mercedes Moné is very happy in All Elite Wrestling.
The reigning TBS Champion and NJPW Strong Champion wrote an article for The Independent ahead of her major bout at AEW All In and could not have been more glowing in her review of the company she now calls home.
"I’m treated with genuine respect, and I really feel seen in a way I sometimes haven’t before," Mercedes wrote. "I love it so much here."
Moné - formerly known as Sasha Banks - spent 10 years in WWE, and whether you love her or hate her, there is no denying the impact she's had on the boom in women's professional wrestling during that time.
The efforts that women like herself, Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair and Bayley - collectively known as the Four Horsewomen of WWE - and many others, helped elevate women's wrestlers from the first on the cut sheet to the main event.
It was a regression in the tremendous progress that had been made that ultimately led to Sasha Banks' very public break up with WWE back in May of 2022. Calling it the most difficult decision of her life, Moné walked out on her dream job in pursuit of the respect she felt (at the time) was suddenly lacking.
"It was something my heart told me I needed to do and it ended up being the right choice," Mercedes said about her decision leave WWE and ultimately sign with rival AEW. "Now I’m ready to disrupt the business all over again."
At the time of her departure from WWE, Vince McMahon was still in charge of the creative team. And while many in the locker room have publicly put over the vast improvement in the creative process since Triple H took over as the Chief Content Officer, Mercedes has outlined a stark contrast between present day AEW and the WWE she left behind.
"The difference between the two companies is night and day. In WWE you have no idea what you’ll be doing week to week, but here I have space to be heard. Along with Tony Khan and with my friend and personal writer Jennifer Pepperman, there’s time to sit down and really plan out the kinds of stories we want to tell."
Then there is the bevy of talent that Mercedes now gets to work alongside. This Sunday at All In she'll defend her TBS Championship against Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D - the original pillar of what Moné calls a special women's locker room.
"I remember seeing the current women’s champion, Toni Storm, back when she was in WWE. Back then she was so shy and introverted – now every week I’m glued to my set like I’m 10 again, waiting to see what Timeless Toni does next. Or Mariah May, who came into this business a superfan like me, and is taking over (a little like me, too). Or Willow Nightingale, who I beat for my TBS Championship – she’s just starting out, but she’s going to be huge."
As for what's next for the CEO post All In, Mercedes writes that she's ready to take every industry - from movies, TV and music to podcasting and more - by storm. Sounds like if there's a screen in your house, Mercedes Moné plans to be on it.
You can follow Rick Ucchino on X and on Instagram: @RickUcchino
