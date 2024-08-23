We're Definitely Seeing The Tiger Driver '91 At 'All In' ... Right?
This Sunday at AEW's massive All In event emanating from Wembley Stadium, two of the best wrestlers in the world, MJF and Will Ospreay, will battle in a match with considerable repercussions on the promotion's future.
MJF proved his worth with an outstanding AEW World Title run and continues to be a highlight on every show whether on the mic or in the ring. He's young, creative, intelligent, hungry--the list goes on.
Ospreay is easily AEW's MVP of 2024--this man doesn't know how to have a bad match. Try thinking about the last time you watched one competitor crank out as many four and five-star matches in one year as Ospreay, and you'll come up with zilch. He's a generational talent.
The result of their All In match will likely lead to new programs for both men, and it's hard to imagine one of them not being injected into the world title picture by the time Dynamite airs.
MORE: MJF and Will Ospreay deliver instant classic on ‘Dynamite 250’
Several narratives are weaving in and out of their upcoming bout at All In, one of the more interesting ones being Ospreay's use of the fearsome Tiger Driver '91.
Ospreay first used the devastating maneuver in AEW in a match with Kenny Omega at Forbidden Door 2023. Wrestling Twitter exploded with calls to ban the move that Mitsuharu Misawa made famous when Omega's neck folded up like a beach chair.
The move didn't kill Kenny, but the audience's appalled reaction to the Tiger Driver '91 spurred Ospreay and AEW to create a masterful ongoing narrative around it.
The magic trick behind the move's legend is the way they've protected it. Ospreay has only used it twice since debuting it against Omega, with Konosuke Takeshita and Bryan Danielson being the victims in those instances.
MORE: Will Ospreay 'Calls Out' Ricochet Ahead of Rumored AEW Debut
After dropping Danielson on his head in their match-of-the-year candidate at Dynasty in April, the Aerial Assassin vowed to never use the move again.
Sure, Ospreay teased the Tiger Driver on several occasions since then, but only three men have felt its wrath.
That brings us to All In and this backstage bit between Ospreay and Danielson from this week's Dynamite.
"Do it," Danielson urges. That "it" is, of course, the Tiger Driver '91.
And then there's this conversation between Renee Paquette and Ospreay that AEW released Friday afternoon on YouTube.
In it, Ospreay goes through his use of the Tiger Driver '91 in AEW, and why he's hesitant to continue using it (starts at 12:10).
MORE: AEW All In 2024: Date, Start Time, Full Match Card, Live Stream & TV Channels
When Paquette intimates that the Tiger Driver '91 can't be that bad if Danielson is in the main event title match at All In, Ospreay brilliantly responds by saying "Yeah, but you're not seeing the cortisone injections going into his neck."
With this much attention given to the Tiger Driver '91 in the days leading up to his All In match with MJF, it'd be surprising if Ospreay didn't pull it off as a last resort.
"I just want to avoid it," he tells Paquette. "I'm good enough without it."
We'll see, Will. We'll see.
