Tony Khan Answers Whether Adam Page Can Challenge for the AEW World Title Again

MJF is still the AEW Men's World Champion and that means "Hangman" Adam Page will never challenge for that AEW title again.

Sunday night at AEW Revolution, MJF and Page took violence to a new level with the men's world championship on the line in a Texas Death Match. The match included weapons like barbed wire, syringes, tables, chairs, stage dives, a dog collar chain, and much more. MJF hung Page with the dog collar and choked him unconscious to retain the title.

The Texas Death Match stipulation was added because Page agreed to put all of his future world championship title shots on the line. Page now has to live in that reality for the rest of his time in AEW.

Can Adam Page challenge for the AEW World Championship again?

Adam Page and MJF | All Elite Wrestling

Is Adam Page, one of AEW's biggest stars, really not going to challenge for the world championship ever again? Tony Khan confirmed that fact at the AEW Revolution post-show media scrum. He also left the door open for Page to break his word and wrestle for the championship again.

“It’s the same thing with Cody," Khan said. "It was a gentleman’s handshake with both of them. They both came to me and said, ‘I want to put this at stake.’ And both of them, I told them, ‘That sounds f---ing nuts, dude.’ Both of them really wanted to do it. And in both cases I said, ‘Are you sure?’ And then they both said, ‘Yeah.’ So, it is an agreement we made. Second time it’s happened. He (Page) is somebody that’s known for being a man of his word, and we made an agreement. So it’s a verbal contract.”

In 2019, Cody Rhodes wrestled Chris Jericho in the main event of the first-ever Full Gear PPV event. Like Page this year at Revolution, Rhodes put all future world title opportunities on the line in the match. Jericho was victorious and Rhodes never challenged for the top belt again.

Rhodes left AEW and signed with WWE in 2022.

AEW Revolution aired live on PPV on Sunday night. In addition to the world championship match in the main event, Will Ospreay and Kenny Omega both made their AEW returns during the show. In addition to that, Ronda Rousey made a shock AEW debut after the Toni Storm vs. Marina Shafir match.

Rousey summoned Storm to the ring and the two women almost came to blows. Before they could fight, AEW officials broke them up.