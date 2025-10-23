Mercedes Mone Gives Update On Potential All-Women's AEW Pay-Per-View
One of WWE's strongest shows of 2025 was its all-women Evolution Premium Live Event, a show that delivered title changes, big moments, and unexpected surprises. Could AEW follow suit with a similar show?
It's not impossible, according to one of the staples of Tony Khan's women's division.
Ring of Honor Women's World Champion Athena chatted with WFAA 8 in Texas this week about her own show that she is promoting, and naturally, AEW and its women's tag team tournament came up in the conversation.
Mercedes Mone on an AEW all-women's show
Mone revealed that Khan himself has given thought to an all-women's show in the past, but the cards haven't fallen into place as of yet.
“Absolutely. I know TK has absolutely thought about that, it’s just about timing when it comes to those things," Athena said. "We have the best roster in the world. I know everybody says it, but we actually do have the best roster in the world. I do know that is on his brain, it’s been on his brain since I have been in AEW at least. It’s just about timing.”
Athena has spent 2025 going back and forth between the AEW and ROH women's rosters, and is the longest-reigning ROH Women's Champion in history.
AEW's Women's Division At A Glance
AEW's women's division has seen more representation in 2025. Not only is it on a collision course for a Blood & Guts match later this fall for the first time, but it is also introducing the AEW Women's Tag Team Championship with a tournament set to begin on the Oct. 29 of AEW Dynamite.
In it, Athena will tag with the longest-reigning AEW TBS Champion in company history, Mercedes Moné. Also included in the tournament is the team of Willow Nightingale and Harley Cameron, Sky Blue and Julia Hart, Toni Storm and Mina Shirakawa, Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford, Jamie Hayter and Queen Aminata, Tay Melo and Anna Jay, along with Alex Windsor and Riho.
This is the second women's tag tournament AEW has held, as it held The Deadly Draw Tournament back in 2020.
AEW Women's World Champion Kris Statlander also attacked Moné and protected Cameron from the TBS Champion during AEW Dynamite, setting up a potential program with them in the aftermath of the tournament. Statlander defeated Storm for the title at AEW All Out last month, giving her the championship for the first time.
H/T Fightful for transcript assistance.
The Latest on WWE, AEW, & More
Goldberg Rehashes Asuka WWE Record Frustration: "They Did It On Purpose"
The Latest On Swerve Strickland's Recovery Timeline And AEW Return
AEW Women's World Tag Team Championship Tournament Bracket Revealed On Dynamite
Kurt Angle Reveals The Key Role Vince McMahon Played In His Early WWE Success