AEW Women's World Tag Team Championship Tournament Bracket Revealed On Dynamite
The field has been set for the AEW Women's World Tag Team Championship Tournament.
An eight team bracket was unveiled on Wednesday night's episode of AEW Dynamite in San Antonio, Texas, but only after the conclusion of a Four Way Women's Tag Team Match that allowed the winners to choose their first round opponents.
Jamie Hayter & Queen Aminata outlasted Willow Nightingale & Harley Cameron, Julia Hart & Skye Blue and Megan Bayne & Penelope Ford to pick up their first ever win as a team.
Bayne and Ford put together another impressive performance, albeit in a losing effort. At one point in the match they delivered a fun double stunner, double German suplex combination on the Sisters of Sin, but Hayter and Aminata came prepared with some combo offense of their own.
After the upstart tandem was able to isolate Penelope Ford from the rest of the competitors in the match, each woman locked an arm to keep her from being able to defend herself. Aminata then blasted Ford with a stiff headbutt, and Jamie immediately followed that up with a Hayteraid for the victory.
Jamie Hayter wasted no time what-so-ever in claiming the prize for winning the match. The former AEW Women's Champion grabbed a mic and declared that Aminata and herself would face Julia Hart and Skye Blue in the first round of the upcoming tag title tournament.
The Triangle of Madness has become a massive thorn in the side of both Hayter and Aminata over the past few months. Jamie defeated Thekla in singles action at AEW WrestleDream this past Saturday night, and now she is looking to rub salt in the wound by knocking off her two younger cohorts en route to winning tag team gold.
A surprise pairing that came together Wednesday night, however, is going to make that incredibly difficult to achieve.
Mercedes Moné may have had herself a historic weekend, but she had a rough night on AEW Dynamite. Her 12 belts celebration was crashed by AEW Women's World Champion Kris Statlander, Harley Cameron and Mini Moné and The CEO ended up with a face full of cake before she was slammed through a table.
Ultimo Moné later conducted a backstage interview with Alicia Atout, which was interrupted by a returning Athena. The Forever ROH Women's World Champion asked Mercedes if she was ready to make some history one more time, before dragging her off to minion training.
It wasn't until just before the AEW Dynamite main event that the rest of the tournament bracket was unveiled, and there are some intriguing opening round contests.
AEW Women's World Tag Team Championship Tournament Opening Round Matches:
- Jamie Hayter & Queen Aminata vs. Julia Hart & Skye Blue
- Willow Nightingale & Harley Cameron vs. Mercedes Moné & Athena
- Timeless Toni Storm & Mina Shirakawa vs. Alex Windsor & Riho
- Megan Bayne & Penelope Ford vs. Tay Melo & Anna Jay
Tournament action will get underway next Wednesday night on AEW Dynamite.
