Goldberg Rehashes Asuka WWE Record Frustration: "They Did It On Purpose"
When Bill Goldberg was at the height of his popularity in World Championship Wrestling, he would earn an impressive 173 victories in a row, win both the WCW United States and WCW World Heavyweight Championship, and main event several PPVs.
It did seem like that undefeated streak he had cemented in WCW would never be broken, until it was. WWE would have Asuka go on a tear throughout NXT, creating a streak that lasted over two years before losing to Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 34.
Goldberg comments on Asuka breaking his streak
Now, years later, Goldberg is still making his opinion on Asuka breaking his record known. He appeared on Real Talk with Mike Burke and had some things to say about the record when Mike said a streak like that would never happen again.
"They already did. Some girl at WWE. They did it on purpose. I have nothing against the girl, by any means, but yeah. The whole WWE experience…I was part of WCW when we were kicking their a** in the Monday Night Wars. I didn’t know what was going on at the time, I was just on one of the sides. Now, one side dissolves and the other one consumes everything, so they can treat everyone and everything the way they want."- Goldberg [H/T Fightful]
He goes on to say that he thinks WWE will always be a little irritated with the fact that he was part of a company where he was the champion and WCW was beating them in ratings.
Goldberg would wrap up his career with a match against Gunther back in July during the Saturday Night's Main Event show held in Atlanta, Georgia.
Undefeated Streaks In Professional Wrestling
Of course, fans can point to both of Goldberg's and Asuka's legendary runs as some of the greatest undefeated streaks, but there are plenty more where that came from in professional wrestling.
A couple of years back, fans witnessed Roman Reigns have one of the longest title reigns when he held the WWE Universal Championship for 1,316 days.
Looking at other promotions, Jade Cargill in AEW went on a 60-match undefeated streak before dropping the TBS Championship to Kris Statlander at Double or Nothing 2023.
And of course, you can't talk about a streak in wrestling without mentioning what many consider to be the greatest one of all time, The Undertaker's WrestleMania Streak. He would go undefeated from WrestleMania 7 up until WrestleMania 30 (missing out on WrestleMania 2000), winning 21 consecutive matches before eventually losing by pinfall to Brock Lesnar.
That's a record unlikely to be replicated.
