AEW Signs Australian Independent Star

Despite the removal of programs like AEW Dark and Dark Elevation, the promotion has continued to feature independent stars not signed with the company.

Names like Hyan, Maya World, Oro (Mensah in WWE), and more have had solid appearances on shows such as Dynamite, Collision, and Ring of Honor, gaining interest from the AEW audience. It is a good way for AEW to feature talent before deciding whether to sign them to a contract later down the line.

And that's exactly what happened as Fightful Select has learned from AEW sources that Lena Kross is believed to have signed a deal to officially become "All Elite."

Kross has only had a single match with AEW, back on the July 31st episode of Collision earlier this year, when she faced Kris Statlander. She also had a dark match a few months ago against Lacey Lane on an episode of Ring of Honor.

Outside the sparse appearances in All Elite Wrestling, Kross has had some great showings with promotions such as DEADLOCK Pro Wrestling, Sendai Girls, Game Changer Wrestling, and plenty of others across the globe.

Lena Kross' opponent from Ring of Honor, Lacey Lane, was also recently signed to a contract after having solid performances against Mina Shirakawa and Mercedes Mone.

AEW's outstanding women division

"Timeless" Toni Storm & Mina Shirakawa will face Riho & Alex Windsor tonight in an AEW Women's World Tag Team Championship Tournament Quarterfinal. | All Elite Wrestling

These recent signings will join AEW's women's division, which has been having an outstanding year. The work from names like Kris Statlander, Mercedes Mone, Toni Storm, Marina Shafir, Athena, and plenty more have been highlighted on Dynamite, Collision, and ROH.

The company has made massive strides with its women's division and are about to crown the first-ever AEW Women's World Tag Team Championships, with the finals being confirmed on today's episode of Dynamite.

Plus, there was the first women's Blood and Guts match, which saw a standout performance from Skye Blue and still has people talking almost a month after the fact.

Where Lena Kross ends up is yet to be seen, whether that be on the main AEW roster or competing down in ROH for the time being, but her work on the independent scene has shown that she is an incredible talent and will easily fit in with the rest of the women's division. Her inclusion will further stack that roster.

