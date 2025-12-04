Mercedes Mone Set To Defend One Of Her 13 Championships

The championship world tour is still running strong.

The wrestling freight train that is Mercedes Mone passes back through England again for another championship defense. The WrestleMania main eventer currently holds 13 wrestling championships from promotions all around the world. Mone failed to capture No. 14 at AEW Full Gear less than a month ago.

The AEW Women's World Championship is the lone title that evades her, and until Mone receives another opportunity at Kris Statlander, she is focused on staying the ultimate global champion.

RevPro Undisputed British Women's Champion Mercedes Moné will be in action at RevPro's 13th Anniversary Show this Saturday. | All Elite Wrestling

Mercedes will be in RevPro action December 14

It was announced on Wednesday afternoon that Mercedes Mone would be defending the RevPro Undisputed British Women's championship on December 14 against Rhio inside the Vale Arena in Cardiff, Wales, at RevPro Uprising.

The first bell for RevPro Uprising begins at 8:00 pm Eastern on Sunday, December 14.

"Ultimo" Mone became RevPro Undisputed British Women's champion at the beginning of this year at NJPW x CMLL x AEW Wrestle Dynasty. She defeated Mina Shirakawa in a Winner Takes All championship match that also included Mone's NJPW Strong Women's championship.

Since winning the championship in January, she's successfully defended it three times. Mone looks to continue her prosperous world tour with a retention against Rhio.

Mone's defenses of the RevPro Undisputed British Women's championship include Kanji, Safire Reed, and Emersyn Jayne. This defense against Rhio will be her first RevPro appearance since August.

Mercedes defends the ROH TV Women's championship tomorrow

Rhio has the opportunity to capitalize on a beaten Mercedes Mone if she can't retain the Ring of Honor Women's Television championship this Friday against Red Velvet at ROH Final Battle. The event starts just before WWE SmackDown at 7:00 pm Eastern tomorrow night.

Mercedes Moné | Lee South - All Elite Wrestling

Rhio is a former ICW and Progress Women's champion and looks to add the RevPro women's championship to her list of accolades against Mercedes Mone in less than two weeks. Rhio, 29, competed for a short time with NXT UK in 2019. She made her RevPro debut in August 2023. In May 2024, Rhio failed to capture the NJPW Strong Women's championship from the current Women's World champion, Stephanie Vaquer.

Mone has the chance to retain two of her 13 championships over the next two weeks, and considering the nine countries she represents as their champion, the world will have its eyes peeled on every defense.

