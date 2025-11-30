The Two Main Events Are Reportedly Set For WWE WrestleMania 42

WWE reportedly has two huge matches set for WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas next year. The build for both started at this year's Survivor Series PLE inside WarGames.

At Survivor Series, the Men's WarGames match was the main event and featured Brock Lesnar, Bron Breaker, Bronson Reed, Drew McIntyre, and Logan Paul defeating Roman Reigns, CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, and The Usos. Breakker got the win for his team after a masked westler stomped Punk, with Breakker then hitting Punk with a devastating Spear.

After the match, Reigns, Rhodes, and Punk disappointedly looked at each other and the tension could be cut with a knife between the three men. That reportedly was purposeful as the WrestleMania plans in place reportedly involved those three men at a high level.

"This is the last time we ever team. Just know that."



Tensions are high between Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns... 👀 pic.twitter.com/iv2OopkERm — WWE (@WWE) November 30, 2025

According to a report from the Wrestling Observer, WWE has two world championship matches planned for WrestleMania 42.

Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, and CM Punk set for major roles at WrestleMania 42

WWE

The first is CM Punk vs. Bron Breakker for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. Punk and Breakker have been at odds for most of the year with Breakker taking up arms with Seth Rollins inside The Vision. Now, Breakker has split from Rollins and essentially runs the team alongside Paul Heyman.

Breakker carried the vacant world championship belt around for a couple weeks after taking out Rollins. Punk eventually won the world title by beating Jey Uso at Saturday Night's Main Event. Breakker has been on the chase since then, and now he has more proof than ever that he should be in line for a title shot.

The other planed match for WrestleMania 42 is a trilogy bout between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship. Reigns and Rhodes have wrestled in two WrestleMania main events and have each won one of them. Reigns was victorious at WrestleMania 39 and Rhodes at WrestleMania 40.

Both men teamed up with one another for WarGames, but Reigns made it known after the match that it would be the last time he ever teams with Rhodes. Rhodes acknowledged that request from Reigns and said that was fine with him.

What a night for Paul Heyman and his WarGames team! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/UruH5mc4I0 — WWE (@WWE) November 30, 2025

WrestleMania 42 in 2026 emanates from the same city as WrestleMania 41 this year, Las Vegas. The event takes place on April 18 and April 19 from inside Allegiant Stadium. Matches for the event have not officially been announced.

The Latest On WWE, AEW & More

Liv Morgan Returns To Help Dominik Mysterio Win Back IC Title From John Cena

Original WWE WrestleMania 42 Main Event Plans Revealed

Plans For Chris Jericho's WWE Return Reportedly Revealed

Andrade El Idolo Clarifies His AEW Contract Situation