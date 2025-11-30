The Two Main Events Are Reportedly Set For WWE WrestleMania 42
WWE reportedly has two huge matches set for WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas next year. The build for both started at this year's Survivor Series PLE inside WarGames.
At Survivor Series, the Men's WarGames match was the main event and featured Brock Lesnar, Bron Breaker, Bronson Reed, Drew McIntyre, and Logan Paul defeating Roman Reigns, CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, and The Usos. Breakker got the win for his team after a masked westler stomped Punk, with Breakker then hitting Punk with a devastating Spear.
After the match, Reigns, Rhodes, and Punk disappointedly looked at each other and the tension could be cut with a knife between the three men. That reportedly was purposeful as the WrestleMania plans in place reportedly involved those three men at a high level.
According to a report from the Wrestling Observer, WWE has two world championship matches planned for WrestleMania 42.
Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, and CM Punk set for major roles at WrestleMania 42
The first is CM Punk vs. Bron Breakker for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. Punk and Breakker have been at odds for most of the year with Breakker taking up arms with Seth Rollins inside The Vision. Now, Breakker has split from Rollins and essentially runs the team alongside Paul Heyman.
Breakker carried the vacant world championship belt around for a couple weeks after taking out Rollins. Punk eventually won the world title by beating Jey Uso at Saturday Night's Main Event. Breakker has been on the chase since then, and now he has more proof than ever that he should be in line for a title shot.
The other planed match for WrestleMania 42 is a trilogy bout between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship. Reigns and Rhodes have wrestled in two WrestleMania main events and have each won one of them. Reigns was victorious at WrestleMania 39 and Rhodes at WrestleMania 40.
Both men teamed up with one another for WarGames, but Reigns made it known after the match that it would be the last time he ever teams with Rhodes. Rhodes acknowledged that request from Reigns and said that was fine with him.
WrestleMania 42 in 2026 emanates from the same city as WrestleMania 41 this year, Las Vegas. The event takes place on April 18 and April 19 from inside Allegiant Stadium. Matches for the event have not officially been announced.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
Liv Morgan Returns To Help Dominik Mysterio Win Back IC Title From John Cena
Original WWE WrestleMania 42 Main Event Plans Revealed
Plans For Chris Jericho's WWE Return Reportedly Revealed
Zack Heydorn has been covering the pro wrestling industry for a decade and writes news, features, and interviews for The Takedown On SI. He also hosts and cohosts a variety of WWE and AEW shows on YouTube. Heydorn is a former Assistant Editor of PWTorch and Managing Editor of SEScoops. Zack is also the author of the Hybrid Shoot book Stunning: The Wrestling Artistry of Steve Austin, which is available on Amazon. You can follow Zack on X and Bluesky.Follow Zack_Heydorn