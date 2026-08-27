MJF Comments on WWE Counter-programming AEW

Former AEW World Champion MJF recently shared his thoughts on WWE's business practices, ranging from counter-programming events to launching WWE Radio.

WWE has increasingly counterprogrammed AEW in recent years by scheduling events on the same date, and sometimes in the same city, as its competitor. This weekend, the company will hold AAA and NXT shows on the same day as AEW's All In event.

In September, AAA will also hold an event in Chicago on the same day as All Out. Meanwhile, the launch of WWE Radio has sparked controversy as well, as AEW isn't covered nearly as much on the show anymore.

MJF discussed these issues in a new interview and noted that he understood they were just business tactics.

All Elite Wrestling

MJF says WWE is afraid of AEW usurping them

Speaking on Sports Media with Richard Deitsch, MJF discussed his success in AEW and brought up how WWE scheduled an event at Nassau Coliseum a year after he and Samoa Joe sold out the venue at Worlds End 2023.

“MJF versus Samoa Joe at the Nassau Coliseum sold it out," MJF said. "No professional wrestling event had sold out Nassau Coliseum... since I believe it was the late 80s. Magically, somehow, WWE decided to do Saturday Night’s Main Event in my arena after I sold it out. So I just thought that was interesting. But that’s business. You gotta keep moving and shaking."

WWE Radio came up later in the interview, and MJF noted that the show would likely continue to cover TNA, given its partnership with WWE, and maybe MLW because they were smaller companies. He shared his belief that WWE Radio would not cover AEW because the company was afraid of its competitor usurping it.

“Do I think it’s ridiculous that they’re afraid of us usurping them, WWE? Yeah, a little bit," MJF said. "Do I think it’s a little funny that you’re running a show in Chicago the exact same time we’re running a show in Chicago? Yeah, a little bit. But as I’ve stated before, it makes sense. I understand it. It’s a business tactic. I’m not mad at it. "

The former champion continued by stating that he didn't think a show called WWE Radio could honestly claim that it would "call it right down the line." During the interview, he also said that he respects WWE President Nick Khan's business practices.

MJF remains one of AEW's top stars, and he will be in action at All In this weekend. He will compete in the Casino Gauntlet match and aim to earn a shot at the world title.