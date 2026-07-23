SiriusXM and WWE Announce the Upcoming Launch of 'WWE Radio'

WWE is adding to its suite of content platforms.

On Thursday morning, SiriusXM and WWE announced that it would be launching a full 24/7 WWE Radio channel. Pro Wrestling Nation 24/7 was a popular wrestling channel on the satellite radio service. That channel will be reborn as WWE Radio.

“The WWE Universe is always looking for new ways to engage with WWE, and our partnership with SiriusXM will deliver exclusive access, original programming and live event coverage that brings fans closer to the action wherever they are,” said Alex Varga, Executive Vice President, WWE.

With an undisclosed amount of human monies sent to @DanhausenAD the curse has been lifted on Pro Wrestling Nation 24/7 & the channel will be reborn as WWE Radio! Starting July 27th there will be a new home of all things @WWE on @SIRIUSXM! #wwe #wrestling #prowrestling #danhausen pic.twitter.com/2SjcaSxzUH — siriusxmwwe (@siriusxmwwe) July 23, 2026

The WWE Radio SiriusXM channel will launch with a variety of shows, including Busted Open with Dave LaGreca and former WWE Superstars Bully Ray, Mark Henry, and Nic Nemeth, Notsam Wrestling Live hosted by Sam Roberts, Cheap Heat Live with Peter Rosenberg, The Hart Beat with Natalya, and Off the Ropes, which features a cast of current and former wrestlers. The channel will also air Busted Open After Dark five nights a week.

“We are thrilled to team up with WWE to launch the most comprehensive wrestling audio platform in the industry,” said Jared Fox, SVP, Sports Programming, Content Marketing & Partnerships for SiriusXM. “By bringing together SiriusXM’s live pro wrestling programming with WWE’s world-class events, we are delivering an unmatched, 24/7 home for the WWE Universe, giving fans a way to tune in to every match and stay connected with every storyline, from anywhere they want to listen.”

WWE to move popular podcasts to new WWE Radio channel

Cody Rhodes | WWE

In addition to the specialty shows that will run with the launch of the channel next week, WWE will also be porting over some of the most popular podcasts it currently produces in partnership with Fanatics. What Do You Want to Talk About? Hosted by Cody Rhodes, Six Feet Under with The Undertaker, What’s Your Story? with Stephanie McMahon, WWE Now, and the Raw Recap, hosted by Sam Roberts and Megan Morant, will be joining the channel.

The July 27 launch is certainly not an accident. WWE will air its SummerSlam PLE the following weekend from inside US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. The new WWE Radio brand will have a presence at that event throughout the weekend.

“We’re excited to bring the WWE Universe closer to all of the in-ring action at WWE’s biggest events on SiriusXM, beginning with wall-to-wall coverage of SummerSlam in Minnesota,” said WWE Hall of Famer Booker T. WWE SummerSlam airs live on ESPN Unlimited and Netflix internationally on August 1 and August 2.

Announced matches for the show included CM Punk vs. Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship, Oba Femi vs. Brock Lesnar inside Hell in a Cell, Seth Rollins vs. Roman Reigns for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, and much more.