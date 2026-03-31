MJF Thinks AEW Legend Will Wrestle Again Someday

Leave it to AEW World champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman to generate return rumors for other retired superstars.

The polarizing character that MJF is is also an honest character. Whether it's on television or in the media, MJF believes in the opinions he shares on podcasts or in interviews. If he screams into the microphone that someone is genuinely a bad wrestler, it's very likely that Maxwell Friedman believes that person is genuinely sloppy in the ring. He has always prided himself on being unapologetic about his beliefs.

MJF recently made a strong claim about an AEW legend and a former WWE World champion. It's a claim MJF wouldn't have made unless he was familiar with the character of the person he was speaking about. The AEW world champion joined three-time NFL Super Bowl champion Julian Edelman to predict the career path of former AEW world champion Bryan Danielson.

Bryan Danielson | IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

MJF predicts Bryan Danielson will wrestle again

Bryan Danielson hasn't wrestled a match since he lost the AEW World championship to Jon Moxley at AEW WrestleDream in October of 2024. Ring rust doesn't seem to concern MJF because he knows the kind of mindset that Danielson possesses when it comes to pro wrestling.

"He’s like soft retired right now. I don’t know if he’ll ever come out of retirement. He’s a sicko so he probably will, because he can never get enough, much like Brady," AEW World champion MJF

Danielson has been doing commentary for AEW Dynamite on Wednesdays on TBS since September 2025. The WWE WrestleMania 30 closer spoke earlier this year to discuss his time as an AEW commentator.

“In a sense, doing commentary, it is like wrestling. There is an exhilaration to it...The whole experience, it’s fun. So I enjoy the feeling of doing it. Then I go and rewatch and listen, which is similar to what I did as a wrestler. I’m not where I want to be. I’m also giving myself some grace–almost everyone else in that position has been trained and I’m winging it." Bryan Danielson

MJF likened Bryan Danielson's passion for pro wrestling to seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady's passion for American football.

Bryan Danielson and Tom Brady are the same

Tom Brady | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Brady has been revered for his relentless hunger for winning. His approach to competing has been highlighted and taught to young people for years. MJF thinks Danielson has the same work ethic and passion for succeeding in the pro wrestling world.

"That’s like a Tom Brady-level. I would say he’s Tom Brady level. He’s definitely GOAT status...if you talk to wrestling fans and you say, ‘Who’s one of the greatest wrestlers bell-to-bell, all-time, GOAT?’ They’ll say Dragon." AEW World champion MJF

In Danielson's last active year of wrestling in the ring, ESPN awarded his match against Will Ospreay at AEW Dynasty as the match of the year. Danielson turns 45-years-old this May. Danielson left the squared circle at the top of his game, which is something many legends dream of for themselves. Only time will tell if his love for performing overcomes everything else.