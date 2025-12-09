Bryan Danielson Shares His Thoughts On Doing Commentary With AEW

The final year of Bryan Danielson's in-ring career would come in 2024 and saw him capture and lose the AEW Men's World Championship, on top of having some incredible matches against numerous dream opponents.

WrestleDream 2024 saw Danielson have what remains his final match to date, facing his former Blackpool Combat Club partner Jon Moxley. Leaving in-ring work behind him, Danielson has since moved his talents to the commentary desk.

Bryan Danielson appears during AEW Dynamite | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Danielson talks commentary

Talking to Justin Barrasso from Undisputed, Danielson revealed how he feels about doing commentary over wrestling while also highlighting some of the talent he likes to watch.

"We have a diverse array of incredible wrestlers in AEW, like Hangman Page, Bandido, and Shibata. They’re so much fun to watch, especially sitting ringside. I love wrestling, so being that close to the ring gives me real joy." Bryan Danielson, Undisputed

Danielson also shared his thoughts on performing again, saying, "I haven’t closed it off. I don’t know. Maybe. I’ve had these delusions of wrestling a couple matches a year." He does share that traveling is rather taxing on him, so getting in the ring might be out of the question.

An episode of AEW Collision on June 25th earlier this year did see Danielson get in the ring one last time, albeit only an eight second dark match after the show was off air.

Bryan Danielson's career after WrestleDream

WrestleDream 2024 might have seen Danielson on the losing end of a rough fight, but many saw it as a rather solid send-off for who many consider to be one of the greatest wrestlers of all time.

Despite that, Danielson has still gotten in the ring for a small moment here and there, such as the previously mentioned eight-second match against Max Caster on Collision earlier this year.

He also would get physical in the ring when he helped fend off Shane Taylor Promotions back at ROH x CMLL Global Wars Mexico, and as he helped "Hangman" Adam Page dethrone Jon Moxley back at All In: Texas.

Given the mounting issues Danielson has had with his neck and head, it seems best that he doesn't return to a full-time schedule. Having him on commentary has been refreshing and seems like a great role for him in All Elite Wrestling, as he can remain in the industry without risking his health and safety.

