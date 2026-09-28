New Details Emerge, Including Police Audio, on AEW Star PAC's Death

The wrestling world suffered a major loss with the announcement that PAC (Benjamin Satterley) had passed away at the age of 40.

The news was deeply shocking and made even worse by the fact that PAC had competed just 24 hours earlier for the AEW National Championship against Andrade at AEW All Out before his untimely passing.

PAC | Ricky Havlik - All Elite Wrestling

Police audio from the incident

Audio from the police dispatch reveals that PAC was found passed out in a vehicle in the parking lot of a CAVA in Des Plaines, Illinois. The New York Post revealed through the audio that authorities said breathing couldn't be confirmed before ultimately announcing his passing at 4:08 p.m.

Customers at the restaurant noticed him in his vehicle, called 911, and looked for medical equipment inside the building to try to help before medics arrived at the scene.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful noted that a spokesperson for the medical examiner's office said there are no indications of foul play or trauma, and that the situation doesn't appear suspicious. No official cause of death has been released at the moment.

The Cook County medical examiner's office says that Ben Satterley, aka PAC, was found dead at about 4 PM ET on Sunday.



He was spotted in a rental car by a passerby, who called 911. The spokesperson for the medical examiner's office says there were no indications of foul play or… pic.twitter.com/Mz5xOfW0Pd — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) September 28, 2026

PAC's wrestling career

Fans and fellow wrestlers have shared their memories of PAC and his amazing career on social media, with many praising his athleticism, wrestling knowledge, and dedication to the industry, while also showcasing what a great person he was outside the ring.

PAC started his career at the age of 16, working in small independent and backyard promotions around England. Eventually he would travel around the world, working with promotions like Pro Wrestling Guerrilla, Total Nonstop Action, and Ring of Honor, before making a home at Dragon Gate in Japan.

He would become one of the most successful gaijins in Dragon Gate, capturing the promotion's top title before signing a deal with WWE and joining the developmental brand NXT. His accolades would only continue from there, as he became a top star in NXT and moved to the main roster, helping out the revived cruiserweight division.

Finally, he would sign with AEW and become the first wrestler to hold two championships simultaneously in the promotion, holding both the AEW World Trios Championship and the AEW All-Atlantic Championship.

PAC was an incredible wrestler and, by all accounts, an even more amazing person. Takedown on SI sends its thoughts and condolences to his friends, family, and everyone impacted by his tragic passing.