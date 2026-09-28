Tony Khan, Will Ospreay & Many Others Pay Respects to PAC Following Sudden Death

The professional wrestling world remains in a state of shock on Monday following the unexpected and sudden death of Benjamin Satterley, better known to fans as PAC.

All Elite Wrestling announced his passing late Sunday night, just a day after the 40-year-old challenged Andrade El Idolo for the AEW National Championship at the All Out pay-per-view in Chicago, Illinois.

PAC was an AEW original, signing with the upstart promotion in 2019. He had to overcome a number of injuries and visa-related issues during his tenure, but still had a very successful in-ring career following his run in WWE, where he was known as Neville.

PAC | Ricky Havlik - All Elite Wrestling

PAC won the inaugural All Atlantic Championship, which is now known as the International Championship. He was also a two-time AEW World Trios Champion, once as a member of the Death Triangle with Penta and Rey Fenix, and a second time with his Death Rider stablemates Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta.

The circumstances surrounding PAC's death are not yet known, but the tributes to his life and career have been pouring in from all across the wrestling landscape. AEW President Tony Khan issued a heartfelt statement late Sunday night.

"Benjamin Satterley defined excellence, as a beloved husband & friend to his many loved ones, + in his wrestling knowledge, skill, unprecedented athleticism, professionalism, consistency + dedication to the sport that he loved & traveled the world to pursue. May Ben rest in peace," Khan wrote.

Benjamin Satterley defined excellence, as a beloved husband & friend to his many loved ones, + in his wrestling knowledge, skill, unprecedented athleticism, professionalism, consistency + dedication to the sport that he loved & traveled the world to pursue. May Ben rest in peace. — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) September 28, 2026

The wrestling world remembers Benjamin "PAC" Satterley

Reigning AEW Men's World Champion Will Ospreay wrote: "The greatest export from our country.

Also the greatest human being. Honored to have shared the ring with you so many times. You truly are such a hero to myself and many others."

The greatest export from our country.

Also the greatest human being.



Honoured to have shared the ring with you so many times.



You truly are such a hero to myself and many others.



Forever our BASTARD 💚

RIP Pac https://t.co/k8rLlzHNaK pic.twitter.com/ZolPOTy3e8 — Will Ospreay • ウィル・オスプレイ (@WillOspreay) September 28, 2026

AEW Referee Bryce Remsburg wrote: "To many, he was a bastard. To my kids, he was Ben - who brought them Kinder Eggs from the UK, who converted them to Newcastle fans. To me, he was an incredible friend for 20 years. Watching a Black Arrow from inside the ring still takes my breath away."

To many, he was a bastard.



To my kids, he was Ben - who brought them Kinder Eggs from the UK, who converted them to Newcastle fans.



To me, he was an incredible friend for 20 years. Watching a Black Arrow from inside the ring still takes my breath away.



The best of us. 🖤 https://t.co/D0U7w0omPk pic.twitter.com/AYfqaWOH9f — Bryce Remsburg (@dabryceisright) September 28, 2026

Paige, formerly known as Sayara in AEW, wrote: "F--- man.. this is terrible. For everyone that knew Ben (pac) would tell you what an incredible human he was. Truly one of the best. This is heartbreaking.. sending so much love to his family and everyone else who was lucky enough to know him personally and to all who got to watch him perform and witness the greatness that was that man.

Rest in power Ben."

Fuck man.. this is terrible. For everyone that knew Ben (pac) would tell you what an incredible human he was. Truly one of the best. This is heartbreaking.. sending so much love to his family and everyone else who was lucky enough to know him personally and to all who got to… — SARAYA (@Saraya) September 28, 2026

Nattie wrote: "I am so sad to hear this news. Pac was always so respectful and kind to me, especially during his time at NXT when he and TJ were working a lot together. I’ll always remember how passionate Pac was about wrestling, but equally, how much respect he showed everyone around him.



Every time TJ was in the ring with him, he wanted to make Ben proud and be his absolute best. That always stayed with me and said so much about the kind of person he was.



My heart goes out to Pac’s family, his friends and everyone who loved him. This is an immeasurable loss. I’m so grateful I had the chance to know him."

I am so sad to hear this news. Pac was always so respectful and kind to me, especially during his time at NXT when he and TJ were working a lot together. I’ll always remember how passionate Pac was about wrestling, but equally, how much respect he showed everyone around him.… https://t.co/5oojjqiVoc pic.twitter.com/ZyEQKAitsm — Nattie (@NatbyNature) September 28, 2026

Prince Nana wrote: "Just know he was the most well spoken, naturally gifted athletes in our industry. He loved a goooood laugh.. took care of me whenever in Europe personally and I made sure I popped him with some kind of inside joke every time I would see him.. Love you Pac and wish life wasn’t like this sometimes… I’m gonna miss you."

Just know he was the most well spoken, naturally gifted athletes in our industry..He loved a goooood laugh.. took care of me whenever in Europe personally and I made sure I popped him with some kind of inside joke every time I would see him.. Love you Pac and wish life wasn’t… pic.twitter.com/BH69F9BFwY — Prince Nana (@PrinceKingNana) September 28, 2026

Alan Angels wrote: "At a time in my career where I was very unsure of myself and my abilities I had a match with Pac and he pulled me aside afterward and talked me up and told me how good he thought I was. I thought, if this guy, who is legit one of the best in the world, thinks I’m good then I must be doing something right.



I really don’t understand how and why it’s always the nicest people that no one ever has anything bad to say about go too soon. RIP Ben. Truly the best of us and a true gift to the sport."

At a time in my career where I was very unsure of myself and my abilities I had a match with Pac and he pulled me aside afterward and talked me up and told me how good he thought I was. I thought, if this guy, who is legit one of the best in the world, thinks I’m good then I must… https://t.co/A7KLOLoDzU — “All Attitude” Alan Angels (@Alan_V_Angels) September 28, 2026

Paul Heyman wrote: "Oh no. No no no no no no no. What a tremendous talent and even finer human being. My most profound condolences to all who knew him. A truly terrible loss!"

Oh no.



No no no no no no no.



What a tremendous talent and even finer human being. My most profound condolences to all who knew him. A truly terrible loss! pic.twitter.com/IOhCPepdRk — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) September 28, 2026

Rhea Ripley wrote: "What a tragic day. What an extremely talented person. Speechless… RIP PAC."

What a tragic day.

What an extremely talented person. Speechless…

RIP PAC. — RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) September 28, 2026

Adam Pearce wrote: "I’m speechless. My heart goes out to the family, friends, and everyone affected by the passing of Pac.Ben, you were an incredible performer. I truly enjoyed every interaction we had…even the ones that sucked. It was a pleasure to be around your passion, to watch you work, and to work alongside you. Godspeed, Bastard Pac.Rest well, my friend."

I’m speechless. My heart goes out to the family, friends, and everyone affected by the passing of Pac.



Ben, you were an incredible performer. I truly enjoyed every interaction we had…even the ones that sucked. It was a pleasure to be around your passion, to watch you work, and… pic.twitter.com/kPY7qvcZvX — Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) September 28, 2026

Becky Lynch wrote the following: "One of the best in every way possible."

One of the best in every way possible. 💔 pic.twitter.com/QJNWNVEb9X — Rebecca Quin (@BeckyLynchWWE) September 28, 2026

Kevin Owens wrote: "The best lad… We love you."

The best lad…



We love you. pic.twitter.com/Ch6mpFvwxA — Kevin (@FightOwensFight) September 28, 2026

Kyle Fletcher wrote: "PAC is one of my favorite wrestlers of all time. I was lucky enough to meet my hero, work with my hero, but even more lucky to get to know him. He was a better man than I ever could have hoped for. I am heartbroken. I love you, Ben. Rest easy mate."

PAC is one of my favorite wrestlers of all time. I was lucky enough to meet my hero, work with my hero, but even more lucky to get to know him. He was a better man than I ever could have hoped for.



I am heartbroken.



I love you, Ben. Rest easy mate. — “Protostar” Kyle Fletcher (@kylefletcherpro) September 28, 2026

Tommaso Ciampa wrote the following: "Dear Ben, My heart is with you, your loved ones, family, friends, and fans. Only time will help dull this sadness that I feel. When Butcher passed away you told me, 'he was a unicorn. He was always too good for this business. It was as if he was just dropping by to grace us with his positivity, his wisdom, and his energy. Passing by on his way to do something even bigger. He was too good for this place (referring to the world).'

Well, my friend, the same sentiment could be said about you. The most humble person I’ve ever met. Always kind, soft spoken, always a pro. I admire you as a man just as much as I admire you as a wrestler. I miss you. And I take some comfort in the fact that in this very moment, I can still hear the exact tone and inflection in your voice the last time we exchanged the words “I love you”. It hurts to know that as the days pass, that memory will begin to fade away, and I will not be able to replace it with another “I love you”. Rest easy, my friend. You are a unicorn."

The Takedown on SI passes along our deepest condolences to the family, friends and fans of Benjamin "PAC" Satterley.