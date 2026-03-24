New Report Reveals Ronda Rousey’s AEW Future

Ronda Rousey made her name as one of the biggest and most successful mixed martial arts fighters, helping cement a women's division in the UFC after her work in Strikeforce saw significant attention.

She would dominate the octagon for many years before transitioning to professional wrestling and joining WWE in 2018, quickly capturing gold and becoming one of the first women to main-event WrestleMania.

Ronda Rousey's future in professional wrestling

Ronda Rousey left WWE in 2023 and wrestled a handful of matches in smaller promotions, one of them being Ring of Honor, where she teamed with her long-time friend Marina Shafir. She confirmed back then that she wasn't interested in a full-time run but didn't rule out any occasional returns or matches.

A return to the octagon was made official with Rousey taking on Gina Carano on May 16th this year, but en route to that fight, Rousey made a shocking appearance in All Elite Wrestling at the promotion's recent Revolution event in Los Angeles, California.

Ronda Rousey | Ricky Havlik - All Elite Wrestling

While her appearance in backing up Shafir after a match against "Timeless" Toni Storm seemed like there might be plans for a match between the former AEW Women's World Champion and the Hall of Fame UFC fighter, it doesn't seem like that will be happening.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider reported today that Rousey isn't expected to return to AEW anytime soon and that her appearance was purely to promote her return fight against Carano. Everything lined up with Rousey being in L.A. at the time, and the crossover between the two industries made sense.

Earlier in the week, Fightful Select reported that sources they spoke to within WWE and TKO didn't seem surprised that Rousey made an appearance at the event, stating they expect her to do anything to go up against WWE, UFC, or TKO as a whole.

Ronda Rousey's relationship with AEW

While wrestling seems off the table for now, the future could hold different plans depending on how things go with Rousey's bout against Carano.

This is what happens when fighters come together and bet on themselves - change is coming, we are not expendable -

WE ARE THIS BUSINESS!!

This is a fight card for EVERYONE, tickets start at just $88 @intuitdome!!!

Check the link in my bio to get yours before it’s too late! If… pic.twitter.com/J89DJ8ZnAD — Ronda Rousey (@RondaRousey) March 24, 2026

AEW President Tony Khan also spoke about how his relationship with Ronda Rousey is great and that she has an open door with AEW. During the Revolution, media scrum Khan stated:

"Ronda Rousey’s a huge star. We have a great relationship with her. She’s wrestled for me before in ROH, and she’s always welcomed here in AEW anytime." Tony Khan

If Rousey's desire to get back into wrestling changes at any time, it seems like AEW could be the landing place for her.