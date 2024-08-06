Nigel McGuinness on Broadcasting in AEW: ‘We Have Much More Free Rein’
History is always repeating itself, especially in professional wrestling.
For years, Bobby “The Brain” Heenan antagonized Hulk Hogan. Their feud became mainstream in WWE, then again with Heenan doing commentary in WCW, but it dated all the way back to their time together in the AWA.
Decades later, a similar sight is on display in AEW. Beloved babyface Bryan Danielson is constantly criticized by color commentator Nigel McGuinness, which is a feud that dates back 18 years from when the two wrestled in Ring of Honor.
“It’s a tale as old as time–the villain and the babyface, who were neck and neck, but one career went one direction, the other went another,” said McGuinness. “That resonates with people. Who knows, maybe someday, if he’s ever brave enough, I might get a chance to shut his mouth.”
McGuinness–who is 48-year-old Steven Haworth–last wrestled in 2011. He was a key player in ROH’s surge, wrestling a hard-hitting style that influenced a plethora of today’s stars, including Claudio Castagnoli, Seth Rollins, and Kevin Owens.
Though there are still vivid memories of his aggressive style in the ring, his 12 years in the ring have been surpassed by his time on the headset. Now in his thirteenth year as a commentator, McGuinness has found his voice in AEW.
“I’m not nervous at all when I do it,” said McGuinness. “All In last year at Wembley Stadium, in front of more than 80,000 fans, I felt very comfortable.”
McGuinness began his broadcasting career in 2011 in ROH. He spent six years with WWE from 2016-2022 as a part of their broadcast team, and he credits his time there with providing the essential fundamentals necessary to succeed on the air.
“I learned a lot working under Michael Cole,” said McGuinness. “I developed my style and added to it in AEW, where we have much more free rein. I can really be myself, and to work with Tony Schiavone, who is an institution, is a blessing.”
McGuinness has long toyed with the idea of an official retirement match in AEW. But for now, he is enjoying himself too much on the mike to do anything else.
“I’ve got dozens more matches in me,” said McGuinness. “It’s just that, at this juncture in my life, and with so much talent in AEW, it’s not my time.
“Unless, of course, there’s a chance to prove I’m better than Bryan Danielson–and prove everything he got in his life was luck. To the millions–and millions–who weren’t watching Ring of Honor back then, that would be a chance for them to learn the truth.”