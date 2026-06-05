One of AEW's Longest-Tenured Tag Teams Has Left the Company

They were initially brought in as hired guns by MJF to assist him in his feud with Cody Rhodes. That's how far The Butcher and The Blade go back with All Elite Wrestling. But their tenure with the company has reportedly come to an end.

Sean Ross Sapp confirmed their departure from AEW in a report that was released on Fightful Select Thursday night.

"The Butcher and The Blade have left All Elite Wrestling. We are told the duo's contracts were recently up and AEW opted to not offer an extension. [They] are effectively free agents and able to perform and sign anywhere."

The Butcher and The Blade are gone from AEW after nearly seven years

The Butcher, The Blade, and The Bunny, also known as two-time TNA Knockouts Champion Allie, had a very impactful debut on the ninth ever edition of AEW Dynamite back in the fall of 2019.

The trio went on to become a staple in the early days of the AEW tag team division, competing with teams like The Young Bucks, SCU, FTR, The Lucha Bros. and Jurassic Express in an effort to climb the ranks and earn a shot at the AEW Men's Tag Team Championship.

Only twice did they ever compete for the titles, losing to Penta and Rey Fenix on an episode of Rampage in September 2021 and then a year later they lost to The Acclaimed in a triple threat match that also involved Private Party.

The Butcher & The Blade with Kip Sabian | Lee South - All Elite Wrestling

The Blade, real name Jesse Guilmette, needed surgery to repair two bulging discs in his lower back in the fall of 2024. He was able to return to the ring for an event put on by Greektown Pro Wrestling in December of 2025, but he never made his way back to AEW programming, even though the company supported him throughout his entire recovery process.

"AEW f---ing took care of my surgery, they took care of my physical therapy. Like, they’ve been taking care of me for over a year now. I’m really, really grateful for that job,” Guilmette said on an episode of the Talk N’ Shop podcast roughly a year after his surgery.

While The Blade was out injured, The Butcher made sporadic appearances as a singles competitor, primarily on episodes of AEW Rampage. His last match was well over a year ago on an AEW Collision, where he suffered a loss to Gabe Kidd.

Allie and AEW mutually agreed to go their separate ways back in the fall of 2023. She later returned to TNA Wrestling where she remains to this day.