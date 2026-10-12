Pac's Widow Releases First Public Statement Since His Passing

It's been two weeks since AEW star Pac died at the age of 40 in a restaurant parking lot near Chicago, sending shockwaves through the pro wrestling world.

Despite tribute episodes of AEW Dynamite and many other public remembrances of the late wrestler, his passing still has the pro wrestling community reeling.

Pac died on September 27. He wrestled at the AEW All Out PPV the night before and had a stellar opening match against Andrade. On September 30, the entirety of AEW Dynamite was a tribute to him and included multiple matches in honor of Pac, as well as a public statement from his parents.

Pac's widow makes touching statement about her late husband

PAC | Lee South - All Elite Wrestling

Pac was married, but his wife did not appear in any capacity during the tribute show. On Monday morning, she made her first public statement on his passing. It was a beautiful tribute to him and to the life they shared.

"Thank you for our beautiful life darling," Pac's wife Natalie wrote in a post on Instagram. "Twenty one years ago we became friends, nineteen years ago we fell in love, and eleven years ago we were married. Two souls entwined in one; my best friend and better half. You always worked so incredibly hard to ensure we would have a great life together, both now and once you had retired. The cruelty of having all of our future hopes and dreams snatched away will never feel real.

"We will try our hardest to get through this nightmare and look after each other as I know that’s what you would want, but we will miss you every minute, of every hour, of every day. Love you eternally pet."

The post was accompanied by numerous pictures of the two together from around the world. It also included some memories and a list of things they had planned to do together in the future.

In what was his last match at AEW All Out, Pac lost to Andrade El Idolo with Idolo's AEW National Championship on the line. Later, Pac would get involved in Death Rider business. As of now, his cause of death has not been made public.

Pac is a former WWE Cruiserweight Champion in WWE. He's also a former AEW World Trios Champion with Death Triangle. Pac was the first-ever AEW All-Atlantic Champion, which is now known as the AEW International Championship.