Paige Makes Honest Admission While Reflecting on AEW Run

Paige, also known as Saraya, has looked back on her time in AEW, revealing how she truly felt about it.

Injuries forced Paige to retire from the ring in 2018, but she had been one of the top stars in WWE's women's division earlier in her career. She was the inaugural NXT Women's Champion, and she held the WWE Divas Championship twice.

Paige eventually parted ways with WWE and signed with AEW in 2022, where she returned to the ring. She won the AEW Women's World Championship but later left the company in 2025. She returned at WWE WrestleMania 42.

Paige | WWE

During a new interview, Paige reflected on her time in AEW and noted that WWE was where she always wanted to be.

Paige had a great time in AEW, but she's a WWE girl

While speaking on The Nikki & Brie Show at Fanatics Fest, Paige discussed her return to WWE. She briefly commented on her AEW run and stated that her heart wasn't in it. Paige noted that she felt like it was evident in her matches and her performances.

"I did go to AEW, and I did have a great time there, but my heart wasn’t in it," Paige said. "I feel like you could see that in my performance when I was in the ring there and my character. It was just like I’m a WWE girl. I love WWE.

Paige then said that she had nothing but love for AEW and Tony Khan, but WWE was where she had always wanted to be. She noted that she had grown up in the company, as she had been there since she was 18. She also referenced how injuries had derailed her previous run in the company.

The former AEW Women's World Champion also reflected on her return at WWE WrestleMania 42, where she and Brie Bella won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. She detailed how it all came together very quickly ahead of the show, and she didn't have much time to prepare.

However, she made it clear that she was very excited to be back in the company.

Paige recently competed at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event, where she and Bella lost the tag team titles to Fatal Influence (Lainey Reid and Fallon Henley).

Fans will have to wait and see what's next for the duo on the road to WWE SummerSlam.