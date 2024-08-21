Potential Spoiler with 'Big Name' Expected in London for AEW All In
Wrestling fans have not seen Sting on television since his retirement match at AEW Revolution in March. That could potentially change this weekend as the 'Icon' is reportedly on his way to London, the site of Sunday's All In PPV.
Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reported Wednesday that the WWE Hall of Famer has told numerous people close to him that he would be flying overseas for All In. However, Ross Sapp was unable to confirm if there are any plans for Sting to appear on-screen or if he would just be visiting his former AEW colleagues at the show.
After Sting and Darby Allin successfully defended the AEW Tag Team Championships against the Young Bucks in a hellacious Tornado Tag Team Match at Revolution, AEW CEO Tony Khan told the 'Icon' that he had an open door to return in any capacity he was comfortable with. At the time, Sting was noncommittal on whether or not he'd be back.
"We haven’t really worked anything out there yet, but I’m sure we’ll have some kind of conversation and I’m saying maybe. We’ll see what happens," Sting said during the post AEW Revolution media scrum. “I have no interest in being a manager or anything like that, or an agent. I don’t want to do any of that stuff. So, I’m not sure what I can offer.”
Ross Sapp notes in his report that AEW and Sting have maintained a great relationship and the company still has a desire to keep him involved in some capacity.
Sting's former tag team partner and protege, Darby Allin, is booked for the show Sunday. He'll challenge Jack Perry for the TNT Championship.