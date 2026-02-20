Emmy Winner Set to Play Hardcore Wrestling Legend Mick Foley in Upcoming Series

Emmy award-winning actor Paul Walter Hauser has built up his reputation in the wrestling industry, working matches with several independent promotions and AEW's sister promotion, Ring of Honor.

Hauser officially signed a deal with Major League Wrestling a couple of years ago, and his first championship victory would be with PROGRESS as he became the PROGRESS Proteus Champion in Las Vegas last year.

Taking on the role of wrestling legend Mick Foley

Mick Foley | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Last year, Hauser mentioned that he was approached to possibly play hardcore wrestling legend Mick Foley, but nothing was ever confirmed about the project.

During a recent interview with The Stunner, however, Hauser brought up the series once again, but this time to confirm that he did take the role, and will officially play Mick Foley in the limited series.

"We can kind of break that news: I haven’t said it yet, but I’m attached to play Mick in a limited series. We haven’t gone out to market with it yet, but I’m attached. It’s happening.” Paul Walter Hauser

There isn't too much else known about the series yet.

Mick Foley's career

Mick Foley's career is filled to the brim with highlights and ludicrous moments beyond most people's imagination. Winning the WWE Championship three times and the Tag Team titles an impressive eight times are just a few of his career highlights.

The WWE Hall of Famer also has a significant list of accolades outside the ring, including the work he's done with the Make-a-Wish Foundation, ChildFund International, and multiple other organizations.

Mick Foley at His DC Stand Up | Mick Foley | Instagram

Since retiring from professional wrestling, Foley has expanded his repertoire into film, television, writing, and stand-up comedy. With such an expansive laundry list of accolades and achievements, it gives the creative team behind this biopic series quite a bit of stuff to work with.

Mick Foley's fans will have to keep an eye out for who else might be involved with this project.

