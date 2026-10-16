Predictions for AEW WrestleDream: Can Will Ospreay Survive Clockwork Carnage?
Who's ready for a little Clockwork Carnage?
Will Ospreay will defend his AEW Men's World Championship against seven of the top competitors in All Elite Wrestling at WrestleDream Saturday night, but does anyone really have a chance of taking the title off of him in this first-of-its-kind match-up?
Mercedes Moné, Persephone, Jon Moxley, Andrade El Idolo, The Young Bucks and Swerve & The New Level will all be defending their respective championships this weekend as well, but which wrestlers are at the biggest risk of losing their titles?
Rick Ucchino, Zack Heydorn and Blake Lovell are back to offer their final thoughts and predictions for every match on this Saturday's card.
You can check out The Takedown on SI's All WrestleDream 2026 prediction video above for more in-depth analysis, or you can read our abbreviated picks below.
TBS Championship Match: Persephone (c) vs. Dani Luna vs. Hyan vs. Queen Aminata
Persephone has already defeated two of the three opponents she'll face on Saturday night, with her TBS Championship on the line, in Dani Luna and Hyan. Queen Aminata, meanwhile, has been gradually gaining momentum over the past few months, and it feels like she has the best opportunity to walk away with the title if it were to change hands this weekend. That said, it's too soon to take the belt off Persephone, and we all like her to retain at WrestleDream.
Predictions:
Rick Ucchino: Persephone
Zack Heydorn: Persephone
Blake Lovell: Persephone
Two Out of Three Falls Match for the AEW World Trios Championship: Swerve Strickland & The New Level (c) vs. "Hangman" Adam Page & Brodido
Our first match of the night contender will come with the AEW World Trios Championship on the line. Swerve Strickland and The New Level are running back their match from All Out with "Hangman" Adam Page and Brodido, only this time it's best two out of three falls. The stipulation will allow Page and Brodido to get at least one victory over the reigning champions, but Swerve and The New Level are on too much of a roll for a title change this weekend.
Predictions:
Rick Ucchino: Swerve & The New Level
Zack Heydorn: Swerve & The New Level
Blake Lovell: Swerve & The New Level
Nick Wayne vs. Jericho
Nick Wayne scored a big win over Jericho at AEW Grand Slam: France, albeit after The Prodigy utilized a low blow, but the referee's decision is final. That victory set up this rubber match where Wayne should definitively go over the legend that is Jericho to help elevate his standing in All Elite Wrestling. After all, isn't that the entire purpose of this rivalry? Zack and Blake believe Wayne will get the win, but Rick's gut says Jericho is the one to get his hand raised at the end of the night.
Predictions:
Rick Ucchino: Jericho
Zack Heydorn: Nick Wayne
Blake Lovell: Nick Wayne
AEW National Championship Match: Andrade El Idolo (c) vs. Tommaso Ciampa
Andrade El Idolo has had a strong run as the AEW National Champion with wins over Mark Davis, Gabe Kidd and the late, great PAC. He also has a guaranteed shot at the AEW Men's World Championship in his back pocket, so the result of this match may come down to timing. If Andrade is next in line after Clockwork Carnage, then now would be a good time for him to drop the National Title. Besides, can Ciampa really afford to lose another title match?
Predictions:
Rick Ucchino: AND NEW!... Tommaso Ciampa
Zack Heydorn: Andrade El Idolo
Blake Lovell: AND NEW!... Tommaso Ciampa
AEW Continental Championship Match: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Mark Davis
Mark Davis already pinned Jon Moxley once this week, so conventional wisdom says that he won't do it again on Saturday. However, Moxley appears to be breaking down in the wake of everything that's happened to the Death Riders. Marina Shafir was able to snap him out of his funk on Dynamite, but whether he's able to keep it together long enough to beat the dangerous Mark Davis is far from certain. Mox always has to be considered a favorite in title matches, but Zack likes the upset here.
Predictions:
Rick Ucchino: Jon Moxley
Zack Heydorn: AND NEW!... Mark Davis
Blake Lovell: Jon Moxley
AEW Men's World Tag Team Championship Match: The Young Bucks (c) vs. Kevin Knight & Kyle Fletcher
There's very little mystery when it comes to the Men's World Tag Team Title Match on Saturday night at WrestleDream, whether addressing the match's quality or the eventual outcome. The extremely talented Kyle Fletcher and Kevin Knight are a formidable team, but it'll be back to the drawing board for the Don Callis Family after the final bell rings on this one. Matt and Nick Jackson just won the tag titles for a record-breaking fourth time at All Out. This reign is going to run longer than three weeks.
Predictions:
Rick Ucchino: The Young Bucks
Zack Heydorn: The Young Bucks
Blake Lovell: The Young Bucks
AEW Women's World Championship Match: Mercedes Moné (c) vs. Thekla
This rivalry started out hot, but it just hasn't been given enough of a spotlight in recent weeks to reach its full potential. It's a disappointing development considering the two women involved, especially Thekla, who has been one of the most valuable performers in the entire company this year. At the end of the day, it's just way too early to take the AEW Women's World Championship off of The CEO. We all like Mercedes to go over this weekend.
Predictions:
Rick Ucchino: Mercedes Moné
Zack Heydorn: Mercedes Moné
Blake Lovell: Mercedes Moné
AEW Men's World Championship Match: Will Ospreay (c) defends in Clockwork Carnage
All the allure of Clockwork Carnage this Saturday night is going to center around the concept of the match and whether it's good enough to become an AEW staple moving forward. The wealth of talent involved will put on a great show, even if the carnage constraints ultimately leave something to be desired, but it's hard to imagine anyone not named Will Ospreay walking away with the AEW Men's World Championship. Unless Tony Khan has the itch to book another shock Samoa Joe victory.
Predictions:
Rick Ucchino: Will Ospreay
Zack Heydorn: Will Ospreay
Blake Lovell: Will Ospreay
Rick Ucchino is the Assistant Editor & Content Coordinator for The Takedown on SI. He also works full-time for 700WLW Radio in Cincinnati, Ohio as a local news and sports anchor, in addition to his time covering the Cincinnati Bengals for Sirius XM. Rick has been on the professional wrestling beat since 2019, having provided coverage for a number of outlets, including Fightful, SB Nation’s Cageside Seats and the Bleav Podcast Network. With an educational background in theater, creative writing and journalism, Rick focuses primarily on the storytelling aspect of pro wrestling, but he’s no stranger to the squared circle himself. He had the privilege of training with former WWE & WCW cruiserweight Jimmy Wang Yang for nearly two years and retired early due to back issues with a perfect 1-0 record in singles competition. Rick is a married father of two incredibly adorable children, who are budding pro wrestling fans themselves. Much to the chagrin of their mother. You can reach Rick at rwucchino@gmail.comFollow RickUcchino