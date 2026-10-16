Predictions for AEW WrestleDream: Can Will Ospreay Survive Clockwork Carnage?

Who's ready for a little Clockwork Carnage?

Will Ospreay will defend his AEW Men's World Championship against seven of the top competitors in All Elite Wrestling at WrestleDream Saturday night, but does anyone really have a chance of taking the title off of him in this first-of-its-kind match-up?

Mercedes Moné, Persephone, Jon Moxley, Andrade El Idolo, The Young Bucks and Swerve & The New Level will all be defending their respective championships this weekend as well, but which wrestlers are at the biggest risk of losing their titles?

Rick Ucchino, Zack Heydorn and Blake Lovell are back to offer their final thoughts and predictions for every match on this Saturday's card.

You can check out The Takedown on SI's All WrestleDream 2026 prediction video above for more in-depth analysis, or you can read our abbreviated picks below.

TBS Championship Match: Persephone (c) vs. Dani Luna vs. Hyan vs. Queen Aminata

Persephone vs. Dani Luna vs. Hyan vs. Queen Aminata | All Elite Wrestling

Persephone has already defeated two of the three opponents she'll face on Saturday night, with her TBS Championship on the line, in Dani Luna and Hyan. Queen Aminata, meanwhile, has been gradually gaining momentum over the past few months, and it feels like she has the best opportunity to walk away with the title if it were to change hands this weekend. That said, it's too soon to take the belt off Persephone, and we all like her to retain at WrestleDream.

Predictions:

Rick Ucchino: Persephone

Zack Heydorn: Persephone

Blake Lovell: Persephone

Two Out of Three Falls Match for the AEW World Trios Championship: Swerve Strickland & The New Level (c) vs. "Hangman" Adam Page & Brodido

Swerve Strickland & The New Level vs. "Hangman" Adam Page & Brodido | All Elite Wrestling

Our first match of the night contender will come with the AEW World Trios Championship on the line. Swerve Strickland and The New Level are running back their match from All Out with "Hangman" Adam Page and Brodido, only this time it's best two out of three falls. The stipulation will allow Page and Brodido to get at least one victory over the reigning champions, but Swerve and The New Level are on too much of a roll for a title change this weekend.

Predictions:

Rick Ucchino: Swerve & The New Level

Zack Heydorn: Swerve & The New Level

Blake Lovell: Swerve & The New Level

Nick Wayne vs. Jericho

Nick Wayne vs. Jericho | All Elite Wrestling

Nick Wayne scored a big win over Jericho at AEW Grand Slam: France, albeit after The Prodigy utilized a low blow, but the referee's decision is final. That victory set up this rubber match where Wayne should definitively go over the legend that is Jericho to help elevate his standing in All Elite Wrestling. After all, isn't that the entire purpose of this rivalry? Zack and Blake believe Wayne will get the win, but Rick's gut says Jericho is the one to get his hand raised at the end of the night.

Predictions:

Rick Ucchino: Jericho

Zack Heydorn: Nick Wayne

Blake Lovell: Nick Wayne

AEW National Championship Match: Andrade El Idolo (c) vs. Tommaso Ciampa

Andrade El Idolo vs. Tommaso Ciampa | All Elite Wrestling

Andrade El Idolo has had a strong run as the AEW National Champion with wins over Mark Davis, Gabe Kidd and the late, great PAC. He also has a guaranteed shot at the AEW Men's World Championship in his back pocket, so the result of this match may come down to timing. If Andrade is next in line after Clockwork Carnage, then now would be a good time for him to drop the National Title. Besides, can Ciampa really afford to lose another title match?

Predictions:

Rick Ucchino: AND NEW!... Tommaso Ciampa

Zack Heydorn: Andrade El Idolo

Blake Lovell: AND NEW!... Tommaso Ciampa

AEW Continental Championship Match: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Mark Davis

Jon Moxley vs. Mark Davis | All Elite Wrestling

Mark Davis already pinned Jon Moxley once this week, so conventional wisdom says that he won't do it again on Saturday. However, Moxley appears to be breaking down in the wake of everything that's happened to the Death Riders. Marina Shafir was able to snap him out of his funk on Dynamite, but whether he's able to keep it together long enough to beat the dangerous Mark Davis is far from certain. Mox always has to be considered a favorite in title matches, but Zack likes the upset here.

Predictions:

Rick Ucchino: Jon Moxley

Zack Heydorn: AND NEW!... Mark Davis

Blake Lovell: Jon Moxley

AEW Men's World Tag Team Championship Match: The Young Bucks (c) vs. Kevin Knight & Kyle Fletcher

The Young Bucks vs. Kevin Knight & Kyle Fletcher | All Elite Wrestling

There's very little mystery when it comes to the Men's World Tag Team Title Match on Saturday night at WrestleDream, whether addressing the match's quality or the eventual outcome. The extremely talented Kyle Fletcher and Kevin Knight are a formidable team, but it'll be back to the drawing board for the Don Callis Family after the final bell rings on this one. Matt and Nick Jackson just won the tag titles for a record-breaking fourth time at All Out. This reign is going to run longer than three weeks.

Predictions:

Rick Ucchino: The Young Bucks

Zack Heydorn: The Young Bucks

Blake Lovell: The Young Bucks

AEW Women's World Championship Match: Mercedes Moné (c) vs. Thekla

Mercedes Moné vs. Thekla | All Elite Wrestling

This rivalry started out hot, but it just hasn't been given enough of a spotlight in recent weeks to reach its full potential. It's a disappointing development considering the two women involved, especially Thekla, who has been one of the most valuable performers in the entire company this year. At the end of the day, it's just way too early to take the AEW Women's World Championship off of The CEO. We all like Mercedes to go over this weekend.

Predictions:

Rick Ucchino: Mercedes Moné

Zack Heydorn: Mercedes Moné

Blake Lovell: Mercedes Moné

AEW Men's World Championship Match: Will Ospreay (c) defends in Clockwork Carnage

Clockwork Carnage | All Elite Wrestling

All the allure of Clockwork Carnage this Saturday night is going to center around the concept of the match and whether it's good enough to become an AEW staple moving forward. The wealth of talent involved will put on a great show, even if the carnage constraints ultimately leave something to be desired, but it's hard to imagine anyone not named Will Ospreay walking away with the AEW Men's World Championship. Unless Tony Khan has the itch to book another shock Samoa Joe victory.

Predictions:

Rick Ucchino: Will Ospreay

Zack Heydorn: Will Ospreay

Blake Lovell: Will Ospreay