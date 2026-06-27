Predictions for AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door: New Owen Hart Cup Champions Crowned

The Forbidden Door swings wide open this Sunday night for the annual AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view and all eyes are on the finals of the Men's and Women's Owen Hart Tournaments.

Will Ospreay's dream of heading to All In London to challenge for the AEW Men's World Championship hangs in the balance as he battles Swerve Strickland, and Maya World looks to continue her Cinderella run against her idol and 2025 Women's Owen Hart Cup Champion,

Mercedes Moné.

Thekla will also be putting her AEW Women's World Title on the line against Stardom's Starlight kid, and Men's World Champion MJF will be doing everything in his power to make sure that Mark Briscoe doesn't earn a shot at his triple-B. Will he and his team succeed inside a steel cage?

Rick Ucchino, Zack Heydorn and Blake Lovell are back to give final thoughts and predictions for the annual pay-per-view that will feature some of the very best of All Elite Wrestling, NJPW, CMLL and Stardom.

For more in-depth analysis on every match on the main show Sunday night , check out our AEW x. NJPW Forbidden Door predictions video above.

IWGP Global Heavyweight Championship Match

Shota Umino vs. PAC | All Elite Wrestling

Reigning IWGP Heavyweight Champion Yota Tsuji decided to forego competing at this year's event, but Shota Umino had no issues making the trek over to California to put his IWGP Global Heavyweight Champion on the line against PAC. As talented as The Bastard is, however, this match leans heavily in Umino's favor and may be one of the few on the night where NJPW comes out on top.

Predictions:

Rick Ucchino: Shota Umino

Zack Heydorn: Shota Umino

Blake Lovell: Shota Umino

Kenny Omega vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

Kenny Omega vs. Zack Sabre Jr. | All Elite Wrestling

Kenny Omega versus Zack Sabre Jr. is a match-up that is tailor-made for AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door. These two men have not met one-on-one since the 2018 G1 Climax. Omega went over that night after a 15-minute barn burner, and we all expect something similar to happen on Sunday. Kenny needs this victory to get back into AEW World Title contention, and MJF will be forced to take notice after this one.

Predictions:

Rick Ucchino: Kenny Omega

Zack Heydorn: Kenny Omega

Blake Lovell: Kenny Omega

Sky Team vs. The Young Bucks vs. Unbound Co.

Sky Team vs. The Young Bucks vs. Unbound Co. | All Elite Wrestling

You're starting to notice a pattern with these matches. While the wrestling will no doubt deliver, the results just aren't up for much of a debate. The Young Bucks are going to be put in a position to challenge for the AEW Men's World Tag Team Titles at some point this summer. Getting screwed over by The Dogs and taking a loss is one thing, but we just don't envision Matt and Nick going down to defeat here. Although Tony Khan could surprise us.

Predictions:

Rick Ucchino: The Young Bucks

Zack Heydorn: The Young Bucks

Blake Lovell: The Young Bucks

AEW Continental Championship Match

Jon Moxley vs. Bandido | All Elite Wrestling

Much like we said heading into AEW Double or Nothing, Jox Moxley is creative Kryptonite to anyone he faces right now, even the reigning ROH Men's World Champion. As long as Mox is training up Will Ospreay to be this unstoppable killer in the ring, he himself cannot lose any singles matches. It just wouldn't make much sense. Bandido remains one of the most underrated wrestlers in the business, but he'll fall short on Sunday.

Predictions:

Rick Ucchino: Jon Moxley

Zack Heydorn: Jon Moxley

Blake Lovell: Jon Moxley

AEW Men's World Tag Team Championship Match

Cage & Cope vs. The Dogs | All Elite Wrestling

The AEW creative team has done a really nice job getting some heat on The Dogs after they stepped up as the first challengers to Cage & Cope following Double or Nothing, but simply put, there's less than zero chance that their first tag team title run in 25 years ends after their first defense. It's a new day for Cage & Cope and there are plenty of fresh opponents on the horizon. They'll walk out of San Jose with the titles in their possession.

Predictions:

Rick Ucchino: Cage & Cope

Zack Heydorn: Cage & Cope

Blake Lovell: Cage & Cope

AEW Women's Championship Match

Thekla vs. Starlight Kid | All Elite Wrestling

Thekla taking on all of Stardom has arguably been the best story of the entire build to Forbidden Door. The Toxic Spider has further proven that she's one of the most dynamic performers in all of AEW, and she's going to retain her title on Sunday. That said, the spotlight alone could do wonders for Startlight Kid. Never forget that this was the event that helped launch Stephanie Vaquer into a completely different career trajectory.

Predictions:

Rick Ucchino: Thekla

Zack Heydorn: Thekla

Blake Lovell: Thekla

Team MJF vs. Team Mark Briscoe | All Elite Wrestling

This 12-Man Steel Cage Match is going to deliver absolute chaos, and we are here for it. It's also going to feature a team of closely bonded allies rallied behind one cause, going up against a number of hired guns with massive egos and their own world title aspirations. Team MJF will implode, most likely when Andrade takes his head off with a spinning back elbow, and Mark Briscoe will earn his shot at becoming the AEW Men's World Champion.

Predictions:

Rick Ucchino: Team Briscoe

Zack Heydorn: Team Briscoe

Blake Lovell: Team Briscoe

Women's Owen Hart Tournament Finals

Mercedes Moné vs. Maya World | All Elite Wrestling

Tony Khan deserves a round of applause for how the Women's Owen Hart Tournament has played out. Both women in the finals were last-second injury replacements, and he's been able to craft a beautiful story coming off a real-life tragedy. Maya World has rallied to knock off Skye Blue and her mentor, Athena, and now she's facing her idol at Forbidden Door. The 23-year-old has a bright future, and her time will come, but the clock will strike midnight on this Cinderella run on Sunday.

Predictions:

Rick Ucchino: Mercedes Moné

Zack Heydorn: Mercedes Moné

Blake Lovell: Mercedes Moné

Men's Owen Hart Tournament Finals

Swerve Strickland vs. Will Ospreay | All Elite Wrestling

Predictable doesn't mean bad, it just means predictable. From the moment the Men's Owen Hart Tournament bracket was revealed, we all knew that Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay would be meeting in the finals and the tournament has still been fantastic. The same will be said for this last match-up. Swerve and Ospreay are going to fight tooth and nail to take home the Owen Hart Cup, but Will was always going to be the one heading to All In London.

Predictions:

Rick Ucchino: Will Ospreay

Zack Heydorn: Will Ospreay

Blake Lovell: Will Ospreay