AEW Dynamite Preview (6/24/26): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

After an explosive confrontation last week on AEW Dynamite, both of the Owen Hart Men's Tournament finalists will be in action tonight on the final Dynamite before AEW/NJPW/CMLL/STARDOM Forbidden Door this Sunday.

Will Ospreay will clash with a former foe from New Japan Pro-Wrestling, El Phantasmo a.k.a ELP. ELP and Ospreay have wrestled on many occasions in NJPW, both as heavyweights and junior heavyweights, but tonight will be their first encounter in AEW and their first match since August 2023.

Ospreay has won most of their singles matches with an impressive 6-3 record. Will tonight be a continuation of his winning ways?

#AEWxNJPW #ForbiddenDoor

8e/5p, HBO Max PPV

This Sunday, 6/28!#OwenCup Men's Final@SwerveConfident vs @WillOspreay

Ospreay and Strickland battle for a chance to fight in the Main Event of #AEWAllIn London for the AEW World Championship!

Swerve vs Ospreay

THIS SUNDAY, 6/28! pic.twitter.com/7gTu04QY9P — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 24, 2026

Fellow Owen Hart Men's Tournament finalist Swerve Strickland will have his own hands full with Daniel Garcia, one of Ospreay's Death Rider allies.

Strickland is very familiar with the Death Riders from his own rivalry with Jon Moxley last year and his involvement in helping "Hangman" Adam Page overcome the Death Riders at AEW All In Texas.

What kind of momentum will the former AEW World Champion be able to carry with him into Forbidden Door?

Survival of the Fittest

All Elite Wrestling

A new TBS Champion will be crowned on July 1 in the first -ever Survival of the Fittest match in AEW and so far Hikaru Shida, Kris Statlander, and Persephone have qualified. Two matches will take place in Rio Rancho tonight to fill two of the remaining spots.

Queen Aminata will go head-to-head with her former tag team partner and current ROH Women's World TV Champion Red Velvet while Harley Cameron takes on Marina Shafir. Which two women will advance?

International Championship on the line

Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite

8/7c, TBS & HBO Max

TOMORROW NIGHT, 6/24!

AEW International Championship

Konosuke Takeshita vs @KingRicochet

Ricochet thinks Konosuke Takeshita has been dodging him, but "The Alpha" has accepted his challenge for a Title Match, TOMORROW NIGHT! pic.twitter.com/QzelB8OF92 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 23, 2026

Former stablemates remain a thorn in the side of Konosuke Takeshita, but while Kazuchika Okada and Kyle Fletcher decide who will attempt to bring the International Championship back to the Don Callis Family, Takeshita has committed to being a fighting champion. After a successful defense at ROH Global Wars against Lee Johnson, Ricochet is the next challenger.

Ricochet claims that Takeshita has been dodging him. Now that he has the opportunity, can Ricochet overcome The Alpha?

Road To Forbidden Door

All Elite Wrestling

Before Zack Sabre Jr. clashes with Kenny Omega at Forbidden Door, "Jungle" Jack Perry has issued a challenge of his own to the man whom many call the best technical wrestler in the world. On AEW Collision, Perry praised Sabre for being supportive of him during his first tour of Japan but asserted that he's a different wrestler now and he's eager to test himself against the best. Can Perry slow down Sabre's winning streak in AEW before Forbidden Door?

The Young Bucks will also be in action against Zack Sabre Jr's TMDK stablemates, Bad Dude Tito and Mikey Nichols, before their massive three-way CMLL versus AEW versus NJPW tag team clash at Forbidden Door. Before they take on El Sky Team and Unbound Company this Sunday, can they overcome TMDK?

Also on Dynamite

In a big time Forbidden Door preview trios match, the Death Riders are up against Místico and Brodido ahead of Jon Moxley's Continental Championship match with Bandido on Sunday. Which side will get the upper hand?

Also, following the fallout of last week's main event that saw Team MJF and Don Callis Family stand tall over Team Mark Briscoe, we'll hear both teams' final words before their huge 12-man steel cage match at Forbidden Door. What will each team have to say?

How to Watch AEW Dynamite Tonight:

Watch: TBS, HBO Max

AEW Dynamite Time:

Time: 8 p.m. EST / 7 p.m. CST

AEW Dynamite Location:

Rio Rancho Events Center, Rio Rancho, NM

AEW Dynamite Card (Announced):

Death Riders (Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta, & Claudio Castagnoli) vs. Mistico & Brodido

International Championship: Konosuke Takeshita vs. Ricochet

Survival of the Fittest Qualifying Match: Marina Shafir vs. Harley Cameron

Survival of the Fittest Qualifying Match: Queen Aminata vs. Red Velvet

We'll hear from Team DCMJF

We'll hear from Team Briscoe

Swerve Strickland vs. Daniel Garcia

Will Ospreay vs. ELP

"Jungle" Jack Perry vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

Young Bucks vs. TMDK