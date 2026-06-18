AEW Collision SPOILERS (6/20/26): Women's Owen Hart Tournament Finals Set

The push to AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door continues with this Saturday's edition of AEW Collision in Sugar Land, Texas.

The episode was filmed on Wednesday night at the Smart Financial Center after AEW Dynamite went off the air, and it featured two matches with some heavy stakes in the AEW women's division.

Mercedes Moné was able to advance to the finals of the Women's Owen Hart Tournament on Wednesday night after a hard-fought battle with Hazuki, and just a couple of hours later, ROH Women's World Champion Athena took on her former protégé, Maya World, in the other semifinal match-up.

Can @MayaWorldd's shocking #OwenCup tournament run continue when she faces the "Forever" ROH Women's Champion & her former trainer @AthenaPalmer_FG on #AEWCollision THIS SATURDAY?



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/AKWdA3x3rq — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 18, 2026

The main event featured former AEW Women's World Champion Kris Statlander taking on Mina Shirakawa in a qualifying match for the upcoming Survival of the Fittest Match to determine a new TBS Champion.

The Young Bucks, Hurt Syndicate, PAC, Místico and Zack Sabre Jr. were all in action Thursday night as well, while Chris Jericho and Tommaso Ciampa met face-to-face in the center of the ring to continue their budding rivalry. A brand new championship match was also announced for AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door.

The following SPOILERS are courtesy of PWInsider and are very limited in scope. This week's edition of AEW Collision will air on Saturday, June 20, starting at 8 p.m. ET (7 p.m. CT) on TNT and HBO Max.

AEW Collision results for June 20, 2026:

The Young Bucks | AEW

The Young Bucks and Jack Perry defeated Jay Lethal, Blake Christian and Lee Johnson.

Maya World defeated ROH Women's World Champion Athena in the semifinals of the Women's Owen Hart Tournament. She'll now face Mercedes Moné in the finals at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, with the winner earning an AEW Women's Championship Match at All In: London. Maya was attacked after her upset victory by both Moné and Athena.

Zack Sabre Jr. defeated Adam Priest.

A face-to-face meeting between Chris Jericho and Tommaso Ciampa leads to a singles match being booked between them at AEW Beach Break on Wednesday, July 8.

Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin defeated Warren Johnson and Zach Mason.

Místico defeated Dante Martin.

PAC defeated Jay Alexander.

It was announced that Shota Umino will defend the IWGP Global Heavyweight Championship against PAC at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door.

Kris Statlander defeated Mina Shirakawa to advance to the TBS Championship Survival of the Fittest Match. She joins Hikaru Shida and CMLL Women's Champion Persephone in qualifying for the match thus far.