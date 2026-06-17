How to Watch AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2026: Date, Start Time, Match Card & Live Stream

For the fifth year in a row, the forbidden door of professional wrestling is swinging wide open for one night.

AEW, NJPW, CMLL and Stardom are set to present the annual Forbidden Door pay-per-view on Sunday, June 28, where the finals of both the Men's and Women's Owen Hart Cup Tournaments will be taking place.

Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay have battled their way into the final round of the men's tournament and are now ready to renew their in-ring rivalry with a shot at the AEW Men's World Championship at All In: London on the line. The final two women's competitors have not yet been determined, but Mercedes Moné, Hazuki, ROH Women's Champion Athena and Maya World are still alive in the tournament.

The last time @SwerveConfident & @WillOspreay had a match, they fought tooth & nail to a 30 minute draw!



Ahead of their #OwenCup Final Match at #AEWxNJPW #Forbidden Door LIVE on HBO Max, Sunday 6/28, they'll meet face-to-face, THIS WEDNESDAY! pic.twitter.com/LrE0RYuEpx — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 15, 2026

AEW Women's World Champion Thekla has declared war against Stardom, the Japanese women's wrestling promotion that terminated her in April 2025. The Toxic Spider has since ascended to the top of All Elite Wrestling, and she challenged Stardom President Taro Okada to send his very best to face her at Forbidden Door. Starlight Kid is the one getting the honor of fighting for Stardom.

The IWGP Heavyweight Title has been defended at every Forbidden Door since its inception, but that streak may be coming to an end. Yota Tsuji hasn't exactly expressed a willingness to travel to San Jose after winning the title back at NJPW Dominion this past Sunday. We also know for a fact that the AEW Men's World Title will not be defended either.

MJF has rejected numerous challenges from Mark Briscoe, but AEW President Tony Khan is giving him a chance to earn his opportunity at Forbidden Door. Both MJF and Briscoe will lead a team of six into battle inside a steel cage. If Team Briscoe emerges victorious, then Mark will get his shot at the AEW Men's World Championship.

Speaking of the AEW Men's World Title, Kenny Omega is looking to earn his way back into contention. After not being able to compete in the Owen Hart Tournament, the Best Bout Machine is out to prove that he's still one of the best wrestlers on the planet by taking on Zack Sabre Jr.

Also, Cage & Cope will be defending their AEW Men's World Tag Team Titles for the first time when they face off against The Dogs, and Jon Moxley will put his AEW Continental Championship up for grabs against Bandido.

Here's everything we know about AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2026. Make sure to check back for updates as more matches will be announced in the days ahead.

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door date:

Date: Sunday, June 28, 2026

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door start time:

Start time: 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door location:

Location: SAP Center, San Jose, California

How To Watch AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door:

Streaming: HBO Max, Prime Video, PPV.com, Fubo, and YouTube in the United States and internationally on MyAEW.com.

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door card (Announced):

Swerve Strickland | Lee South - All Elite Wrestling

Men's Owen Hart Tournament Finals: Will Ospreay vs. Swerve Strickland

Women's Owen Hart Tournament Finals: Mercedes Moné or Hazuki vs. Athena or Maya World

Thekla (c) vs. Starlight Kid for the AEW Women's World Championship

Jon Moxley (c) vs. Bandido for the AEW Continental Championship

Cage & Cope (c) vs. David Findlay & Clark Connors for the AEW Men's World Tag Team Championship

Steel Cage Match: AEW Men's World Champion MJF, TNT Champion Kevin Knight, Kyle Fletcher, Jake Doyle, Kazuchika Okada and Andrade El Idolo vs. Team Mark Briscoe, if Briscoe's team wins he receives a shot at the AEW Men's World Championship

Kenny Omega vs. Zack Sabre Jr.