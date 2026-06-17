How to Watch AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2026: Date, Start Time, Match Card & Live Stream
For the fifth year in a row, the forbidden door of professional wrestling is swinging wide open for one night.
AEW, NJPW, CMLL and Stardom are set to present the annual Forbidden Door pay-per-view on Sunday, June 28, where the finals of both the Men's and Women's Owen Hart Cup Tournaments will be taking place.
Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay have battled their way into the final round of the men's tournament and are now ready to renew their in-ring rivalry with a shot at the AEW Men's World Championship at All In: London on the line. The final two women's competitors have not yet been determined, but Mercedes Moné, Hazuki, ROH Women's Champion Athena and Maya World are still alive in the tournament.
AEW Women's World Champion Thekla has declared war against Stardom, the Japanese women's wrestling promotion that terminated her in April 2025. The Toxic Spider has since ascended to the top of All Elite Wrestling, and she challenged Stardom President Taro Okada to send his very best to face her at Forbidden Door. Starlight Kid is the one getting the honor of fighting for Stardom.
The IWGP Heavyweight Title has been defended at every Forbidden Door since its inception, but that streak may be coming to an end. Yota Tsuji hasn't exactly expressed a willingness to travel to San Jose after winning the title back at NJPW Dominion this past Sunday. We also know for a fact that the AEW Men's World Title will not be defended either.
MJF has rejected numerous challenges from Mark Briscoe, but AEW President Tony Khan is giving him a chance to earn his opportunity at Forbidden Door. Both MJF and Briscoe will lead a team of six into battle inside a steel cage. If Team Briscoe emerges victorious, then Mark will get his shot at the AEW Men's World Championship.
Speaking of the AEW Men's World Title, Kenny Omega is looking to earn his way back into contention. After not being able to compete in the Owen Hart Tournament, the Best Bout Machine is out to prove that he's still one of the best wrestlers on the planet by taking on Zack Sabre Jr.
Also, Cage & Cope will be defending their AEW Men's World Tag Team Titles for the first time when they face off against The Dogs, and Jon Moxley will put his AEW Continental Championship up for grabs against Bandido.
Here's everything we know about AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2026. Make sure to check back for updates as more matches will be announced in the days ahead.
AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door date:
Date: Sunday, June 28, 2026
AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door start time:
Start time: 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT
AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door location:
Location: SAP Center, San Jose, California
How To Watch AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door:
Streaming: HBO Max, Prime Video, PPV.com, Fubo, and YouTube in the United States and internationally on MyAEW.com.
AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door card (Announced):
- Men's Owen Hart Tournament Finals: Will Ospreay vs. Swerve Strickland
- Women's Owen Hart Tournament Finals: Mercedes Moné or Hazuki vs. Athena or Maya World
- Thekla (c) vs. Starlight Kid for the AEW Women's World Championship
- Jon Moxley (c) vs. Bandido for the AEW Continental Championship
- Cage & Cope (c) vs. David Findlay & Clark Connors for the AEW Men's World Tag Team Championship
- Steel Cage Match: AEW Men's World Champion MJF, TNT Champion Kevin Knight, Kyle Fletcher, Jake Doyle, Kazuchika Okada and Andrade El Idolo vs. Team Mark Briscoe, if Briscoe's team wins he receives a shot at the AEW Men's World Championship
- Kenny Omega vs. Zack Sabre Jr.
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Rick Ucchino is the Assistant Editor & Content Coordinator for The Takedown on SI. He also works full-time for 700WLW Radio in Cincinnati, Ohio as a local news and sports anchor, in addition to his time covering the Cincinnati Bengals for Sirius XM. Rick has been on the professional wrestling beat since 2019, having provided coverage for a number of outlets, including Fightful, SB Nation’s Cageside Seats and the Bleav Podcast Network. With an educational background in theater, creative writing and journalism, Rick focuses primarily on the storytelling aspect of pro wrestling, but he’s no stranger to the squared circle himself. He had the privilege of training with former WWE & WCW cruiserweight Jimmy Wang Yang for nearly two years and retired early due to back issues with a perfect 1-0 record in singles competition. Rick is a married father of two incredibly adorable children, who are budding pro wrestling fans themselves. Much to the chagrin of their mother. You can reach Rick at rwucchino@gmail.comFollow RickUcchino