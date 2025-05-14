Ric Flair To Honor Steve McMichael At AEW Collision Taping In Chicago
Ric Flair is in town for AEW's tapings on Wednesday night at the NOW Arena in suburban Chicago, Illinois.
AEW Dynamite will air live tonight on TBS and MAX, but Flair's segment will be taped for this weekend's edition of AEW Collision. Flair will be taking part in a tribute to the late Steve "Mongo" McMichael.
McMichael passed away on April 23rd after a battle with ALS. He valiantly fought his illness for years and lived to see himself inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this past summer.
McMichael was a legendary defensive lineman for the 1985 Chicago Bears Super Bowl championship team. He played all but two years of his career in Chicago for the Bears, and continued to live in the city following his retirement.
MORE: NFL Hall of Famer & Four Horsemen Steve 'Mongo' McMichael Passes Away At 67
Of course, pro wrestling fans will also remember McMichael for his days announcing and wrestling for World Championship Wrestling (WCW). "Mongo" won the WCW United States Championship and was a member of Flair's legendary Four Horsemen group.
McMichael also briefly appeared for the WWE during the lead up to WrestleMania 11 in 1995 as part of Lawrence Taylor's entourage. Taylor wrestled Bam Bam Bigelow in the main event of WrestleMania that year in Hartford, CT.
