WWE Champion John Cena "Not Surprised" By People's Reactions To His Vince McMahon Comments
John Cena has followed up on his recent comments about Vince McMahon by defending his stance on the disgraced ex-WWE Chairman.
In an April interview with the New York Times, the 17-time WWE Champion expressed his love for McMahon, who is currently in the midst of a sexual assault and sex trafficking lawsuit.
“I don’t care who hears it: I love Vince. I’m not downplaying anything that needs to be decided or allegations of any kind, but when I love somebody, I love them wholeheartedly. I know people are going to be angry about that, but they can’t put their value on my relationship with somebody I love.”- John Cena
Unsurprisingly, Cena's comments received a significant amount of blowback. On social media, in particular, there was a substantial backlash against The Peacemaker star.
It is a reaction that Cena himself has not been surprised by. Speaking on the matter to US Weekly, Cena defended his comments, understanding that people may not have been happy reading them.
“Everybody’s entitled to their opinion. Just like I’m entitled to have an emotional connection to somebody. I don’t hold anybody or how they feel or what they view as permissible or things that’ll make them angry, happy, excited, sad. That’s their right as a human being.”
When questioned about the reaction of some fans to his comments, Cena replied, "I'm not surprised about any of that."
Cena recently successfully defended his WWE Title against Randy Orton at WWE Backlash in St.Louis and is reported to be facing R-Truth at the upcoming Saturday Night's Main Event in Tampa, Florida on May 24.
H/T Fightful
