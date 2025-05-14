WWE Hall of Famer Jake 'The Snake' Roberts Undergoes Heart Surgery
The wife of Jake 'The Snake' Roberts has confirmed that the WWE Hall of Famer has undergone heart surgery today.
Cheryl Roberts took to social media to share the news with Roberts' fans and the wider pro wrestling community, saying in an Instagram post, "Jake’s going in for heart ablation surgery this morning. Calling all prayers warriors ---- good vibes, and well wishes are welcomed & appreciated. @jakethesnakeddt"
A few hours later, Cheryl once again posted on Instagram, with a positive update, assuring fans that Jake's surgery had been a success and that he was making great progress, although he would need a one week recovery period to fully get over the surgery.
"Jake is making outstanding progress and is prepared for discharge. We are so grateful for all the prayers and well wishes. Following a one-week recovery period, he will be ready to resume traveling and reconnect with his fans."- Cheryl Roberts
Roberts has made tremendous strides with his health over the years, thanks in no small part to DDP Yoga, which was chronicled in the 2015 documentary 'The Resurrection of Jake The Snake'. Roberts was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2014 after turning his life around with the help of Diamond Dallas Page.
Since 2020, Roberts has been employed by AEW, where he has served as the manager for Lance Archer and, since October 2024, La Facción Ingobernable. The master of the DDT is currently advertised for appearances at Iron City Comic Con on May 31 and June 1, in Birmingham, Alabama.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
Kenny Omega Makes Bold Prediction On Future WrestleMania Main Event
Samoa Joe All Smiles Heading Into Violent Cage Match At AEW Beach Break [Exclusive]
AEW Announces Multiple Show Chicago Residency This Summer
Several Major TNA Stars To Wrestle At Triplemanía Regia, Joining WWE Talent (Exclusive)