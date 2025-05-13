Several Major TNA Stars To Wrestle At Triplemanía Regia, Joining WWE Talent (Exclusive)
For the first time on a major show, WWE, TNA, and AAA talent will all perform together.
TNA and AAA Lucha Libre confirmed to The Takedown on SI that several top TNA talent will be a part of AAA Triplemanía Regia on June 15 at Arena Monterrey. AAA had mentioned in an event announcement last week that TNA would be represented on the show, but The Takedown can report that TNA World Champion Joe Hendry, TNA X Division Champion Moose, and the TNA Tag Team Champions Nic and Ryan Nemeth will perform that night.
“We’re thrilled to welcome these four incredible TNA stars to AAA,” Dorian Joaquín Roldán Peña, CEO of Mexico City-based AAA, told The Takedown on SI in a statement. “This collaboration represents the best of both worlds – the passion and tradition of Lucha Libre, and the global momentum of TNA. Our fans are in for something truly special.”
WWE stars Ángel and Berto were previously announced for the event, and WrestleVotes reported last week WWE Speed Champion El Grande Americano may be added to the event as well. It is unclear if other WWE talent will be put on the card at this time. AAA star El Hijo del Vikingo appeared at WrestleMania, kicking Americano following his match with Rey Fenix.
WWE announced the acquisition of AAA Lucha Libre over WrestleMania weekend, making this the first time the three brands of WWE, AAA, and TNA will officially perform under the same banner in collaboration. TNA Wrestling President Carlos Silva told The Takedown, through a statement, that the event was a "milestone moment" in pro wrestling history.
This will be Nic Nemeth's first match on a show under the WWE banner since May 29, 2023, when he wrestled his final match as Dolph Ziggler against JD McDonagh on Monday Night Raw. Nemeth performed at both AAA TripleMania XXXII: Monterrey and AAA TripleMania XXXII: Mexico City last year, splitting victories with former WWE star Alberto El Patron.
The TNA World Champion Hendry faced Randy Orton at WrestleMania and is frequently featured on WWE NXT TV, while Moose also had a match against Oba Femi earlier this year on NXT. Ryan Nemeth, meanwhile, was in WWE developmental from 2011 through 2013.
WWE will hold its first AAA event with Worlds Collide the week prior in Los Angeles with Worlds Collide on June 7. A WWE source also added it is possible TNA talent could be included in future AAA events moving forward as well.
