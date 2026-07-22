Something is up with AEW star Sammy Guevara, but it's not exactly clear what the deal is at this time.

It's been well over a month since the former TNT Champion competed for All Elite Wrestling, and he recently sparked some departure rumors by removing all mentions of the company from the bios on his X and Instagram accounts.

The Wrestling Observer's Bryan Alvarez asked around about Sammy's current status with AEW, but he was unable to determine anything conclusive. He did hear an interesting nugget, however, about Sammy's wife, Tay Melo.

"Nobody in AEW seems to know what's up with Sammy Guevara right now. Multiple sources told me that Tay Melo requested a release last year, but it was denied," Alvarez reported Tuesday evening. "It's expected we will know what's up when everyone gets to TV tomorrow."

Tay Melo last competed on the same night of her husband's most recent appearance for AEW, the June 6 edition of Collision in Youngstown, Ohio. Melo and her longtime tag team partner, Anna Jay, unsuccessfully challenged Megan Bayne and Lena Kross for the AEW Women's World Tag Team Titles.

Anna Jay was the subject of her own contract rumors dating back to last winter, but there hasn't been an update on her situation since she confirmed in early May that her deal would be expiring in the near future. Her significant other, Jack Perry, did recently agree to a long-term extension with AEW. It appears, however, that one of his fellow pillars may soon be out the door.

Sammy Guevara has been with AEW since day one

Sammy Guevara & Rush | Ricky Havlik - All Elite Wrestling

The man who likes to refer to himself as the "Spanish God" originally signed with AEW back in early 2019, and he would go on to compete at the company's inaugural Double or Nothing event in May of that year. He lost to Kip Sabian that night, but went on to achieve a fair amount of success in the years that followed.

Guevara is a highly athletic performer known for throwing caution to the wind. His talent caught the eye of many during the early days of his AEW tenure, and he was soon labeled one of the four pillars of All Elite Wrestling, alongside MJF, Darby Allin and the aforementioned Jack Perry. A homegrown foundation for the company to build upon.

While Sammy is a three-time TNT Champion and three-time ROH World Tag Team Champion, he hasn't quite equaled the top-level success that MJF and Allin both have by winning the AEW Men's World Title. Guevara has also seen his television time significantly dwindle in recent years, with just 13 matches on AEW programming since the calendar flipped to 2025.

We'll continue to keep you posted on Sammy Guevara's standing with AEW, just as soon as more information becomes available.