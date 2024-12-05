Ryan Nemeth Submits A Complaint To AEW Over Being 'Silently Fired' In An Incident With CM Punk
On Wednesday afternoon, former AEW wrestler Ryan Nemeth shared a complaint with Fightful Select stating he sent a document over to a number of AEW executives on Sept. 12 detailing harassment, threats, and abuse from then-AEW star Phil Brooks/CM Punk in 2023.
According to Nemeth, he feels AEW failed to respond to numerous attempts to resolve the matter and had been encouraged to cut a heel promo on Punk on August 16, 2023. Nemeth claims he has emails, texts, phone call logs, and other records to prove that everything happened that is alleged in the complaint, including that Brooks was “a former AEW talent who also had an undisclosed Executive/Producer/Manager title with AEW.”
Nemeth alleges on April 16, 2023 that he reached out to then AEW Legal rep Megha Parekh with concerns he’d been targeted by Brooks, who at the time was out with a torn tricep and hadn't been on AEW TV since AEW All Out in September 2022.
He then claimed that on June 21, 2023, Brooks threatened him in an AEW locker room. That would have been at the AEW Dynamite taping that occurred at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago. A couple days earlier, Nemeth put out a tweet calling Punk "literally the softest man alive," which Nemeth says was in character.
Nemeth then claimed that AEW announcer and executive Tony Schiovane, Parekh, and the Young Bucks all showed him empathy, and said his relationship with AEW wouldn't be affected. However, two months would go by without him being booked.
On July 17, 2023, Nemeth says he reached out Parekh to say he was upset AEW had not responded to the incident the previous month and felt he’d be “silently fired" over what happened with Brooks. Nemeth had been under an exclusive paid-per-appearance deal that expired in March of 2024 and was not renewed.
Punk was fired by AEW in September 2023 after a backstage incident with Jack Perry at AEW All In.
The Takedown on SI has contacted All Elite Wrestling for comment but has not received one at the time of publication. We will provide more updates as the story develops.
