WWE Officially Announces New Home For Video Library In The United States
WWE and Netflix have officially expanded their long-term partnership, which has now entered year two of the original decade-long, $5 billion deal.
This new agreement will see the streaming giant become the home of WWE’s video library in the United States.
Netflix is now the host server for all WWE Premium Live Events, prior to September 2025, when the company's distribution deal with ESPN went into effect. This includes every WrestleMania, SummerSlam and Royal Rumble, as well as award-winning documentaries and original programming.
This follows the January 2025 launch of WWE on Netflix, where Monday Night Raw became a weekly staple in the global English Top 10. Past episodes of Monday Night Raw are also available as part of the WWE library on Netflix dating back to 1997 at last check.
Historic WWE events, including Hell in a Cell, TLC, Invasion, No Mercy, Unforgiven, Greatest Royal Rumble, One Night Only, and Capitol Punishment, began becoming available to Netflix subscribers on New Year's Day, just one day after WWE's prior library agreement with Peacock expired.
This official move of the video archive to Netflix also comes ahead of the Season 2 premiere of the original behind-the-scenes documentary series WWE: Unreal on January 20, with the first trailer for this latest installment of the show being released on Monday.
The second season of WWE: Unreal will center around Superstars like Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, R-Truth, Naomi, and Chelsea Green, with appearances by WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, Rhea Ripley, Penta, "Road Dogg" Brian James, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul 'Triple H' Levesque, and many others.
A new year of Raw on Netflix began on Monday night
WWE hosted the one-year Raw on Netflix anniversary show last night at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The main event saw CM Punk retain his World Heavyweight Championship against Bron Breakker, thanks to some help from Rey Mysterio, Dragon Lee, and Penta, who neutralized the rest of The Vision on the outside of the ring.
There were two other titles that did change hands Monday night. Becky Lynch defeated Maxxine Dupri to regain her Women's Intercontinental Championship, becoming the first-ever two-time holder of that title in history, and Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY knocked off The Kabuki Warriors to capture the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship.
Next week's show is heading overseas to Dusseldorf, Germany, where former World Heavyweight Champion Gunther will go one-on-one with AJ Styles.
