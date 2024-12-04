Ricochet On When Samantha Irvin Knew She Was Exiting WWE
The wrestling world got turned upside down on Oct. 21 when Samantha Irvin announced she would be leaving her ring announcing duties for WWE.
Fans have speculated on why Irvin left the company and when she made the decision that it was time to step away. Some suggesting it's so she could put more focus into her music career. In a recent interview with Barstool Sports' Rasslin With Brandon Walker, Ricochet gave some insight as to when Irvin thought about putting wrestling microphone down.
"I want to say, like, last year's WrestleMania, maybe," Ricochet said. "She was like, 'This is the pinnacle. I'm done.' I think that's when she kind of started it."
After exiting WWE during the summer, Ricochet made his All Elite Wrestling debut at AEW All In London at the end of August during the Casino Battle Royale. He feels him being in another organization could have been the final nail in the coffin for Irvin's WWE tenure.
MORE: EXCLUSIVE: Samantha Irvin "Broke That Mold" For Ring Announcing Says Vic Joseph
"But I will say, I think maybe me leaving was kind of just the straw," Ricochet continued. "I don't think it was her main reason, but I do think it didn't help."
Ricochet is coming off a losing effort to International Champion Konosuke Takeshita at AEW Full Gear on Nov. 23 and then came up short against Claudio Castagnoli in the opening match of the Continental Classic on last Wednesday's AEW Dynamite.
MORE: AEW Announces Ticket Information For AEW All In Texas - On Sale Date, Packages & More
His next tournament match will be on Friday's AEW Rampage against Komander, who was announced on Tuesday to be replacing Juice Robinson in the tournament.
Recommended
Tony Khan Reveals Key Ingredient To Making New AEW Fans
Triple H Reveals His Reaction After Shocking New Day Heel Turn On WWE Raw
Triple H And Nick Khan Talk Potential Content Shifts As WWE Raw Moves To Netflix