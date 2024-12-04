Tony Khan Reveals Key Ingredient To Making New AEW Fans
Tony Khan says that creating new AEW fans is important, but that doing so must be respectful to the pro wrestling business.
During an interview on the Battleground podcast, Khan spoke in detail about how he is going about introducing AEW to new fans. Khan said it was a delicate process, but that respecting wrestling is a key box he will check each and every time.
“We absolutely look to the wrestling fans, and we’re always looking to find ways to make new fans, but doing so in a way that’s respectful to wrestling,” Khan said. “Just in recent weeks, we had a great collaboration with Big Boom AJ, Big Justice and The Rizzler. With Big Boom AJ making a comeback in pro wrestling. He had that excellent match versus QT at the AEW Full Gear PPV show.
"It was a huge part of the live event. It helped drive buys. The pay-per-view was a huge success and the live event was a huge success. We had over 10,000 fans at the show. There was absolutely huge interest in Big Boom AJ, his comeback to the ring, and that match versus QT, and it helped us introduce new fans to AEW, but we did so with a great wrestling match.”
Great wrestling matches have been a staple of AEW since it's formation in 2019 and Khan said in the interview that his company would stay true to that vision. AEW is currently in the middle of the Continental Classic round robin tournament.
This week on AEW Dynamite, Claudio Castagnoli will face Brody King and Kyle Fletcher will face Shelton Benjamin in tournament action. The tournament will culminate at the Worlds End PPV at the end of December.
