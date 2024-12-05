Wrestling On FanNation

Adam Cole And Kyle O'Reilly Set For Huge Showdown Next Week On Winter Is Coming Edition Of AEW Dynamite

Adam Cole and Kyle O'Reilly were victorious in the 2024 Dynamite Dozen Battle Royal. The best friends will now collide in a huge showdown next week on the Winter is Coming edition of AEW Dynamite with the winner earning a shot at MJF for the Dynamite Diamond Ring at Worlds End on PPV.

Cole and O'Reilly have a long history together. They were friends and enemies in ROH. They were allies in the Undisputed Era faction in NXT and enemies in that promotion as well. In AEW, their relationship has been tested recently.

Cole made his return to AEW this fall. He was away from the ring for over a year due to a serious ankle injury suffered at AEW Grand Slam last year. Upon making his return, Cole angled for a match against MJF. MJF threw down a challenge that forced Cole to win three matches in a row in order to face him. Cole didn't get the job done.

Instead, Roderick Strong won three matches in a row and earned the shot at MJF. The match took place at Full Gear and MJF was victorious. After the match, MJF viciously attacked Strong. This prompted a major disagreement between O'Reilly and Cole. O'Reilly pleaded with Cole to stop putting his friends in harms way because he himself was obsessed with MJF.

MJF is the only man to ever hold the Dynamite Diamond Ring. He first won it in 2019 and has retained it every year since.

