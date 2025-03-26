Saraya Announces AEW Departure And Discusses Potential Return To WWE
Saraya is leaving All Elite Wrestling.
Just months after agreeing to a contract extension with the company, the former AEW Women's Champion and AEW CEO Tony Khan have agreed to a mutual separation. Entertainment Weekly exclusively provided a snippet of the announcement from her new podcast that debuts Thursday.
"I'm here to tell you that me and AEW's relationship has come to an end," Saraya says in the first episode of the podcast. "I had an amazing time there. There's no bad blood between us. I had such a magical time."
The decision to step away, in large part, is due to her believing that there just isn't a fit for her in wrestling right now.
Before returning to the ring against Dr. Britt Baker at Full Gear 2022, Saraya missed out on five years of her career due to a serious neck injury. When she last competed in a WWE ring, the Women's Royal Rumble, Elimination Chamber, MITB Ladder Match and Queen of the Ring Tournaments did not exist.
Is there still a desire to go back and cross off those bucket list items, even if it's not right now? The Takedown on SI had the chance to ask during an interview to promote her new book, Hell in Boots.
"Absolutely. I feel like I do have stuff left in the tank, but I feel like I am coming to the end of my wrestling career, for right now. I feel like in the future, yeah, that would definitely be an opportunity," Saraya said. "This year I really, really, really wanna focus on stuff outside of wrestling."
Those projects outside of wrestling includes a 'major role' of some kind that Saraya teased, but could not give any details on. She also has a new show called Rule Breakers, which she described as podcasting meets Jackass.
The next several months are pretty locked up for the now former AEW star.
"Maybe down the line, I get to have that WrestleMania or Royal Rumble. Or you know, next year they have WrestleMania in New Orleans. And that's where I debuted, that's where I retired... wouldn't that be cool if I get to come back [there] too?"
Saraya made it clear that, right now, she doesn't see that happening, but there's no harm in dreaming.
You can watch our entire conversation with Saraya in the video above as she discusses the release of Hell in Boots, the rise of 'Timeless' Toni Storm and so much more. Also, don't forget to subscribe to The Takedown on SI YouTube Channel for more great exclusive content.
