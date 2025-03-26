Ric Flair Fires Back At John Cena Over Insult On WWE Raw
Ric Flair has now fired back at John Cena for his comments on Monday's episode of WWE Raw from Glasgow, Scotland.
On the show, the 16-time world champion promised to ruin professional wrestling. Amongst a chorus of boos, Cena promised to make history by winning his 17th championship and force the fans to forget about Flair and his 'woo'. Cena said:
"At WrestleMania, I make history by winning a 17th Championship, and I finally force you to forget the name of the fun machine jet flying woooo Ric Flair. You will forever say the name John Cena."
'The Nature Boy' has now responded to Cena's insult. In an interview with TMZ Sports, Flair said he and the 'woo' are going nowhere.
“I’m just glad I’m alive after the life I’ve led to even hear it. But I’ve got news for John, they’ve been trying to get rid of the ‘Woo’ for 50 years. The ‘Woo’ ain’t going away, and neither is Ric Flair. And the odds of him winning the 17th world title are astronomical.”- Ric Flair
Flair also noted he'll be in attendance at the event, cheering on his daughter, Charlotte, as she takes on Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women's Championship.
Other announced matches for WrestleMania 41 include Gunther vs Jey Uso for the World Heavyweight Championship, IYO Sky vs Bianca Belair for the Women's World Championship, Roman Reigns vs Seth Rollins vs CM Punk, Randy Orton vs Kevin Owens, and, of course, Cody Rhodes vs John Cena for the WWE Championship.
The Showcase of the Immortals will take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on April 19th and 20th.
