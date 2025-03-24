Rumored Plans For WWE Intercontinental Title Match At WrestleMania 41
Things may be about to get even more interesting with the WWE Intercontinental Championship.
Bron Breakker, who successfully retained the championship against Finn Balor a week ago, is set to defend the title against Penta on Monday's Raw in Glasgow, Scotland, in a match many fans thought could be featured at WrestleMania 41.
How could both matches play a role in WWE's plans for the biggest show of the year?
According to report from Fightful Select, the trio of Breakker, Penta, and Balor could be in the ring together again in Las Vegas, with Dominik Mysterio joining them in a four-way clash for the Intercontinental Championship.
The working plan as of the Balor/Breakker IC Title match was to actually feature a four-way at WrestleMania, with Bron Breakker vs. Penta vs. Finn Balor vs. Dominik Mysterio. Breakker faced Balor, Penta challenged Breakker, Dominik tried to get Penta in Judgment Day, and also glared at the IC Title during the Balor/Breakker match.- Fightful Select
As noted in the report, creative plans could change for the match.
Breakker recaptured the championship last October when he defeated Jey Uso to become a two-time Intercontinental Champion.
He has had five televised title defenses during his five-month reign.
