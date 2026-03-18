AEW Dynamite Preview (3/18/26): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
The fallout from AEW Revolution begins tonight in Fresno.
AEW's first PPV of 2026 was filled with returns and dramatic finishes, including Will Ospreay's first appearance on AEW programming since September 14, 2025.
Following the 10-man lights out steel cage match that closed the show at AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door, Ospreay was trapped inside the cage and brutally attacked by Jon Moxley and the Death Riders. The attack put Ospreay on the shelf for months with a neck injury that required surgery.
AEW had teased Ospreay's return for weeks with short video packages on AEW programming, providing updates on his recovery, culminating in a final video of him being awakened from a healing chamber at AEW Revolution following the conclusion of Jon Moxley versus Konosuke Takeshita.
It was no surprise that Will Ospreay's first target upon being back in AEW was Jon Moxley, proving that time doesn't always heal all wounds. Although it was Ospreay who was standing tall at the end of Sunday night's brawl, his conflict with Moxley is far from over.
Ospreay's next step is a formal return to the ring. He'll be wrestling Blake Christian in his first match in nearly six months. What can we expect from the Aerial Assassin now that he's back in the fold?
No holds barred
"Timeless" Toni Storm and Marina Shafir also had an eventful Revolution. Their match with everyone banned from ringside was stiff and hard-hitting. Though Storm got the win, the bad blood continued after the match, even extending to Shafir's friend and former WWE/UFC superstar, Ronda Rousey.
The Baddest Woman on the Planet made a surprise appearance in Los Angeles to support her friend and get involved in a pull-apart brawl with Storm.
Tonight, Storm and Shafir will get another opportunity to do some damage to each other after months of feuding, this time in a no-holds-barred match. Who will be the victor in the latest chapter of their mutual quest for revenge?
Also on Dynamite
The Dogs came up short in their AEW PPV debut against Orange Cassidy, Darby Allin, and Roderick Strong. Gabe Kidd is not satisfied with that result. At the media scrum after Revolution, Kidd took the microphone to publicly lay out a challenge to Darby Allin, specifically a coffin match on tonight's edition of AEW Dynamite.
Gabe Kidd versus Darby Allin will mark the seventh coffin match in AEW's history, and Darby Allin has participated in all of them. Allin has a 4-2 record in this match type, while Gabe Kidd's first experience with coffin matches will be tonight in Fresno.
Will Allin's experience be too much to overcome, or will Kidd prove himself to be adaptable to any challenge?
How to Watch AEW Dynamite Tonight:
TV: TBS
Streaming: Max, Fubo TV, DirectTV, Sling TV, Hulu+ Live TV, YouTube TV
AEW Dynamite Time:
Time: 8 p.m. EST / 7 p.m. CST
AEW Dynamite Location:
Venue: Save Mart Center in Fresno, CA
AEW Dynamite Card (Announced):
Will Ospreay vs. Blake Christian
"Timeless" Toni Storm vs. Marina Shafir in a No Holds Barred Match
Gabe Kidd vs. Darby Allin in a Coffin Match
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Lyric Swinton is a proud graduate of the University of South Carolina with a Bachelor’s in Sport & Entertainment Management. Her lifelong passion for wrestling has taken her around the world, primarily writing about alternative and international promotions for several major wrestling and media outlets, such as Pro Wrestling Illustrated Magazine, Blavity, Fightful, and more. She has covered wrestling for seven major promotions in some of the most famous venues in the world, including Wembley Stadium and the Tokyo Dome.Follow lyricwrestling