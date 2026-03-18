AEW Dynamite Live Results and Highlights (3/18/26)

Tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite will be all about the follow-up from the Revolution PPV event on Sunday night.

For the first time in six months, Will Ospreay returned to AEW at Revolution. Ospreay was away from the company recovering from neck surgery, but made his presence felt at the PPV.

After Jon Moxley successfully defended his AEW Continental Championship against Konosuke Takeshita, Ospreay appeared, and as soon as he did, sprinted at Moxley and looked for some revenge. Moxley and his Death Riders were responsible for putting Ospreay on the shelf after they viciously attacked him at the Forbidden Door event last year.

Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite

LIVE, 8/7c on TBS + HBO Max

TONIGHT!@WillOspreay vs @_BlakeChristian



After captivating the wrestling world returning at #AEWRevolution Sunday night and targeting @JonMoxley,

Will Ospreay will return to the ring vs Blake Christian TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/SRSXxQZFwO — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 18, 2026

Ospreay looked like his old self. He connected with a Hidden Blade and a corkscrew moonsault off the top rope and didn't show any signs of lingering neck issues. This week on Dynamite, Ospreay will have his first official match since surgery.

It'll be Ospreay vs. Blake Christian in a singles match. Will Ospreay be rusty? Will The Death Riders appear to exact their own revenge after what happened at Revolution? It all comes to a head on AEW Dynamite.

'Timeless' Toni Storm | Lee South - All Elite Wrestling

At Revolution, Toni Storm was successful in her match against Marina Shafir. Storm defeated Shafir and won the battle, but by the end of the night, Shafir had won the war. After the match, Ronda Rousey entered the ring and called Storm out for a fight. She walked to the ring to get one, but AEW officials stopped the violence before it could start.

As officials broke things up, Shafir hit Storm with a cheap shot. Both women are scheduled to square off in another match tonight. The stipulation? No Holds Barred.

Also, after a brutal Tornado Trios Match at Revolution, Darby Allin and Gabe Kidd will continue their feud. Both men will go toe to toe in a Coffin Match on this week's show. Will Darby Allin finally get his comeuppance on Kidd?

Tomorrow, 3/18!



The post #AEWRevolution edition of Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite is absolutely can't-miss!



Don't miss a moment LIVE at 8/7c on @TBSNetwork + @SportsOnMAX, TOMORROW! pic.twitter.com/gQ3Jjg2PQz — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 17, 2026

Finally, MJF defeated Adam Page at Revolution to retain his AEW Men's World Championship in a Texas Death Match. Because of the win, Page can now never challenge again for the world title. Will Page be on hand to address his future? How will MJF celebrate the big win? We'll find out on this week's episode of AEW Dynamite.

AEW Dynamite Results

-The announce team welcomed the audience to the show and said it was just a mere moments away from Will Ospreay's return to the ring. They then played a recap video on AEW Revolution from Sunday night.

-The announce team revealed that Toni Storm was attacked prior to the show starting.

-Will Ospreay made his entrance right out of the video. He got a big pop from the audience and the announce team talked about how impressive it was for him to return from neck surgery so quickly.

THE BRUV IS BACK! Welcome back to action @WillOspreay!



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/cq7jDXdO9R — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 19, 2026

-Will Ospreay defeated Blake Christian in his first AEW match since neck surgery last summer. Ospreay won the match with his Hidden Blade elbow.

-After the match, Ospreay cut a promo and said that he missed the AEW fans. Ospreay addressed Jon Moxley. He said the biggest difference between them was that he didn't need a weapon to snap someone's neck. He said he could do it with his own two hands. This brought Moxley out to the ring.

"I don't need a weapon to snap someone's neck" - @WillOspreay to AEW Continental Champion @JonMoxley!



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/tEeo4X1XJd — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 19, 2026

-Before he could get there, Ospreay stormed the audience and attaked Moxley in the middle of all the fans. He attacked with garbage cans and was about to hit the Tiger Driver on Moxley in the ring. PAC stopped it and put Ospreay in his stretch submission before leaving the ring.

-Bang Bang Gang made their entrance, but the brawl between Ospreay and PAC continued to the back. Eventually, they got to the ring and the match against The Death Riders began.

DEATH RIDER FROM MOXLEY!



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/dAqHRZdHsC — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 19, 2026

-The Death Riders defeated The Bang Bang Gang. The Death Riders were beat up going into the match because of Will Ospreay's attack. It took a little bit for them to get going, but eventually Moxley got the win over Ace Austin with a Death Rider.

-A hype video aired for Gabe Kidd vs. Darby Allin later in the show in a Coffin Match. After, Kidd cut a quick promo and said for Allin to meet him in the parking lot for the match.

AEW Dynamite Card (Remaining):

"Timeless" Toni Storm vs. Marina Shafir in a No Holds Barred Match

Gabe Kidd vs. Darby Allin in a Coffin Match