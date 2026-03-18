Huge Update on 'Hangman' Adam Page's AEW Future Following Revolution

We have a major update on the future of "Hangman" Adam Page in AEW following his shocking loss on Sunday at Revolution.

In the main event of AEW Revolution on Sunday, Adam Page lost a Texas Deathmatch to MJF. Not only was he unsuccessful in recapturing the AEW World Championship, but because of that loss, he can never challenge for the title for the rest of his career.

When questioned about the stipulation following the show, All Elite Wrestling President Tony Khan revealed that it was a verbal gentleman's agreement between himself and Page, much like the situation that took place with Cody Rhodes back in 2019. And we all know how that turned out. So what's next for the Hangman in AEW?

The trilogy between MJF and "Hangman" Adam Page began last year at Revolution. | All Elite Wrestling

"Hangman" Adam Page is set to take some time off from AEW television

According to Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp, AEW sources have informed him that Adam Page is set to take some time off from AEW programming. It's currently unclear whether this is happening immediately or will come to fruition in the coming weeks, but Page is expected to take time off soon.

As for the length of the absence, one source told Sapp that the time away is "indeterminate" and could be anywhere from a few weeks to months.

Page last took time off from AEW two years ago, following Revolution 2024, when he was off programming for four months before making his return to the company.

Did AEW make a mistake with Adam Page at AEW Revolution?

Hangman Adam Page | Lee South - All Elite Wrestling

"Hangman" Adam Page has often been referred to as the main character of AEW. With him once again set to take time off from the promotion following his loss at Revolution, this will obviously leave fans wondering whether the company made a mistake on Sunday.

You have to believe that Tony Khan and AEW learned their lesson following what went down with Cody Rhodes early in the company's existence and wouldn't dare revisit a storyline of this nature without a long-term plan in place.

While there is nothing wrong with Hangman taking some time off to refresh before his eventual return later this year, it's extremely important that AEW has a plan in place for Page when he returns to television. What happens when Page returns and how the company presents him will likely go a long way toward shaping fans' perception of the finish of the Texas Deathmatch with MJF.